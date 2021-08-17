Log in
Psychedelic Coalition for Health : Launches To Train Healthcare Pros in Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy

08/17/2021 | 03:20pm EDT
 Company Hosts Virtual Psychedelic Medicine Symposium and Experiential Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Trainings

Symposium Speakers Includes Rick Doblin, California State Senator Scott Wiener, Paul Stamets, Gabor Maté, Tim Ferriss and More

Psychedelic Coalition for Health (PCH), a purpose-driven company focused on psychedelic-assisted therapy and integration training for healthcare professionals, announced it has launched to develop and educate good stewards of psychedelic medicine.

The co-founders, Lauren Taus, LCSW and Nicholas Brüss, EdD, LMFT, are psychotherapists who saw an imbalance in the growing number of people asking and looking for psychedelic therapies and the small number of therapists adequately trained to give those therapies.

"We are in a mental health crisis of unprecedented proportions, and people need and deserve support that works,” said PCH Co-founder Lauren Taus LCSW. “We created the Psychedelic Coalition for Health to help fill the void of reliable and responsible education and tools that healthcare professionals need to work with psychedelics for their patients and potentially themselves.”

As part of the launch, PCH also announced it is hosting the Virtual Psychedelic Medicine Symposium on August 28, September 11, and September 25, 2021, featuring speakers including California State Senator and Senate Bill 519 author Scott Weiner, the renowned trauma expert Gabor Maté, beloved mycologist Paul Stamets, the pioneering founder of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies Rick Doblin and best-selling author and entrepreneur Tim Ferriss among others.

“The most challenging part of my job is seeing the healing power of psychedelic medicines first-hand and knowing they are not widely available, yet,” says PCH Co-founder Nicholas Brüss, EdD, LMFT. “By training healthcare professionals, PCH is helping increase access to psychedelic-assisted therapies while creating a solid foundation on what responsible use can look like in a mental health setting.”

The first experiential PCH training brings an inclusive mix of the top ketamine assisted-therapy trainers in the U.S. It will be held in-person throughout two weekends in Los Angeles on October 7-10 and October 21-24, 2021, and is open to healthcare professionals. Trainees will learn foundational therapeutic principles of psychedelic-assisted therapy through the lenses of transpersonal, Internal Family Systems and somatic therapies and will even have opportunities to experience ketamine therapy and integration themselves.

“Psychedelic medicine, wisely worked with, can offer mind- and heart-opening reminders of your innate innocence and inner freedom," Brüss says. “We believe that clinicians should be able to experience the same therapeutic non-ordinary state-of-mind they will be providing - not only as a way to have invaluable first-hand experience but also expedite some of their own healing and growth.”

To register for the Virtual Psychedelic Medicine Symposium or the training, visit https://www.psychedeliccoalitionforhealth.com/.

About Psychedelic Coalition for Health

The Psychedelic Coalition for Health is a psychedelic medicine education, training and advocacy project by Dr. Nicholas Brüss and Lauren Taus. It offers psychedelic-assisted therapy and integration training for licensed clinicians and public education programs advocating for psychedelic medicine health and happiness.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS