Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Psychedelic Water Nominated for Consumer Product of the Year at the First Annual Microdose Awards

10/22/2021 | 10:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2021) - PSYCHEDELIC WATER® is nominated for Consumer Product of the Year at Wonderland Miami Conference by Microdose on November 8th, 2021. Psychedelic Water is the first legal psychedelic for mild mood-boosting, hangover-free fun.

Founder Keith Stein and CEO Pankaj Gogia are behind the new herbal supplement unlike anything else on the market with its unique mood-boosting experience. These independent thinkers and creative pioneers launched Psychedelic Water to offer a psychoactive, lightly carbonated fruit forward blend that is a calming mood-enhancer to make you feel good without messing you up or slowing you down. Psychedelic Water works because of its one-of-a-kind blend developed by the founder and an NYU professor who worked together to find a legal, natural, delicious, and effective combination of ingredients.

"Being considered for Consumer Product of The Year is extremely exciting," says Keith Stein. "We are deeply passionate about the brand we have built and are focused on spreading the gospel of psychedelics which advocates for decriminalization and, ultimately, legalization. We believe in its ability to enhance people's mind and everyday life leaving people with a tongue-tingling feeling of happiness, mental clarity, and creative bliss."

As recently featured on Yahoo!, VICE, Business Insider & Financial Post, the innovators behind this global psychedelic experience have sold over 250,000 cans since their February launch and are expanding into retail stores nationwide. Psychedelic Water has already done over $1.5 million in revenue and seen massive virality on social media with over 10 million TikTok views.

Psychedelic Water's unique blend of kava root, damiana leaf, and green tea leaf extract create an experience like no other.

  • KAVA ROOT EXTRACT: As Fiji's national drink, South Pacific islanders have been drinking kava root for generations. Known as a natural source of relaxation, people have used this herb to melt away stress, leaving you with only warm, happy feelings.
  • DAMIANA LEAF EXTRACT: This wild shrub has a bit of a raunchy history. It was originally used as an aphrodisiac and thought to increase sexual arousal. Nowadays, it's primarily used for stress and discomfort. No matter what you use it for - it's good.
  • GREEN TEA LEAF EXTRACT: This antioxidant-rich, fat-burning power leaf is universally recognized for its health benefits. Green tea also has caffeine, which we use to help balance the effects of kava - and we believe life is all about balance.

Psychedelic Water is available to purchase now online at www.psychedelicwater.com, Amazon.com, and is in stores throughout the country as they expand into retail.

Get tickets https://microdose.buzz/wonderland-miami/

Media Contact
Anderson Group Public Relations:
agpr@andersongrouppr.com
(323) 655-1008

About Wonderland by Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Wonderland: Miami will offer the industry a unique in-person convergence of business, science, music, and emerging technologies. The event is a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. It will also act as a launching pad for innovative content connected to the psychedelic medicine space, providing compelling entertainment and collaboration opportunities for attendees.

About Microdose Psychedelics Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights is your guide to the psychedelic medicine industry. With a vision to shift the world's perception of psychedelic medicine, we distribute and create the most compelling content, financial analysis, engaging events, and groundbreaking education to drive the psychedelics industry to the forefront of modern medicine.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/100429


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:16aQUICKBIT EU : Notice to attend the Annual General Meeting in Quickbit eu AB (publ)
AQ
10:16aTOBII : and Pimax Announce New Partnership to Bring Eye Tracking to Consumer Virtual Reality Headsets
AQ
10:16aLOREAL : RBC reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
10:15aHMN FINANCIAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:14aSCHIBSTED : increases its ownership share in Tibber
PU
10:14aMEDIA PRIMA BERHAD : Celcom collaborates with lg uplus and media prima to deliver 5g content and services
PU
10:14aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : How Are You Today, Really? The Importance of Mental Health
PU
10:14aWYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS : Named To Newsweek's List Of The Most Loved Workplaces For 2021
PU
10:14aAL SAGR COOPERATIVE INSURANCE : Alsagr Cooperative Insurance Co. Announces the Start of the Electronic Voting on the Agenda Items of the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting (First Meeting) through modern technology (Reminder)
PU
10:14aYANBU CEMENT : announces the annual consolidated financial results for the period ended on 30-09-2021 (Nine months)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Intel : shares sink as third-quarter sales miss estimates
2Exclusive-Apple's talks with Chinese battery makers CATL and BYD mostly..
3PayPal : Stocks stumble for PayPal as $45bn Pinterest valuation raises ..
4Game of Tesla
5Medistim : Results for the Third Quarter 2021

HOT NEWS