Psychedelic Water Nominated for Consumer Product of the Year at the First Annual Microdose Awards

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2021) - PSYCHEDELIC WATER® is nominated for Consumer Product of the Year at Wonderland Miami Conference by Microdose on November 8th, 2021. Psychedelic Water is the first legal psychedelic for mild mood-boosting, hangover-free fun.

Founder Keith Stein and CEO Pankaj Gogia are behind the new herbal supplement unlike anything else on the market with its unique mood-boosting experience. These independent thinkers and creative pioneers launched Psychedelic Water to offer a psychoactive, lightly carbonated fruit forward blend that is a calming mood-enhancer to make you feel good without messing you up or slowing you down. Psychedelic Water works because of its one-of-a-kind blend developed by the founder and an NYU professor who worked together to find a legal, natural, delicious, and effective combination of ingredients.

"Being considered for Consumer Product of The Year is extremely exciting," says Keith Stein. "We are deeply passionate about the brand we have built and are focused on spreading the gospel of psychedelics which advocates for decriminalization and, ultimately, legalization. We believe in its ability to enhance people's mind and everyday life leaving people with a tongue-tingling feeling of happiness, mental clarity, and creative bliss."

As recently featured on Yahoo!, VICE, Business Insider & Financial Post, the innovators behind this global psychedelic experience have sold over 250,000 cans since their February launch and are expanding into retail stores nationwide. Psychedelic Water has already done over $1.5 million in revenue and seen massive virality on social media with over 10 million TikTok views.

Psychedelic Water's unique blend of kava root, damiana leaf, and green tea leaf extract create an experience like no other.

KAVA ROOT EXTRACT: As Fiji's national drink, South Pacific islanders have been drinking kava root for generations. Known as a natural source of relaxation, people have used this herb to melt away stress, leaving you with only warm, happy feelings.

DAMIANA LEAF EXTRACT: This wild shrub has a bit of a raunchy history. It was originally used as an aphrodisiac and thought to increase sexual arousal. Nowadays, it's primarily used for stress and discomfort. No matter what you use it for - it's good.

GREEN TEA LEAF EXTRACT: This antioxidant-rich, fat-burning power leaf is universally recognized for its health benefits. Green tea also has caffeine, which we use to help balance the effects of kava - and we believe life is all about balance.

Psychedelic Water is available to purchase now online at www.psychedelicwater.com, Amazon.com, and is in stores throughout the country as they expand into retail.

