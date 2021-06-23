Psychedelics Biotech Company, Awakn Life Sciences, Goes Public on the NEO Exchange

NEO is excited to announce that Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (“Awakn”), a biotechnology company with clinical operations that researches, develops, and delivers psychedelic medicines to treat addiction, has made its public markets debut today. Awakn is now available for trading on the NEO Exchange under the symbol AWKN.

"Listing on the NEO Exchange is an important milestone for Awakn as we continue to build on our dual strategic focus of developing psychedelic drugs, therapies, and enabling technologies to treat addiction and delivering psychedelic treatments for addiction in our medical clinics across the United Kingdom and Europe,” said Awakn CEO, Anthony Tennyson. "The NEO listing will enable us to accelerate the execution of our drug discovery, therapy development, advanced analytics, and clinic roll-out programs.”

With today’s launch, Awakn has become the fourth psychedelics-focused biotech company to list on the NEO Exchange, along with Mydecine Innovations Group, Cybin Inc., and MindMed, the world’s first-ever psychedelic pharmaceutical company to go public.

“Today’s launch is a significant milestone, not only for Awakn, but for their future patients,” remarked Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. “Addiction is a global issue, and as a publicly listed company on the NEO Exchange, Awakn now has increased access to capital and enhanced investor visibility, ensuring that they can continue to develop and deliver life-altering treatment to those who need it. As an internationally recognized Tier 1 exchange, NEO is honoured to provide Awakn with a platform for growth and we are committed to serving as a catalyst for their success over the years ahead.”

Investors can trade shares of AWKN through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers. NEO is home to over 140 corporate and ETF listings, and consistently facilitates close to 15 percent of all Canadian trading volume. Click here for a complete view of all NEO-listed securities.

About the NEO Exchange

The NEO Exchange is Canada’s Tier 1 stock exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

About Awakn Life Sciences

Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company with clinical operations; researching, developing, and delivering psychedelic medicine to better treat addiction. Awakn’s scientific advisory board includes world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists. The company has a dual strategic focus of developing and advancing the next generation of psychedelic drugs, therapies, and enabling technologies to treat addiction, and delivering evidence-backed psychedelic therapies for addiction in clinics in the UK and Europe through global licensing partnerships.

