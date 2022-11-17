Advanced search
News
Pub group Fuller's expects robust Christmas period

11/17/2022 | 03:08am EST
Signage is seen at an entrance to Fuller's brewery in Chiswick, London, Britain

(Reuters) - Fuller, Smith & Turner expects a robust Christmas period and an added boost from the upcoming football World Cup, the UK pub operator said on Thursday.

However, the company warned of continued pressure from high inflation, steep energy bills and interest rate hikes.

For the half year, Fuller's reported a 20% rise in its like-for-like sales while revenue jumped more than 45%.

British pub groups still recovering from the pandemic are now grappling with the rising costs of everything from labour and ingredients to energy, as well as the threat of lower spending by consumers faced with rising costs of living.

The uncertainty over the UK economy, high levels of inflation, rise in energy costs and the strain on consumers' disposable income has created a challenging environment and continue to impact us and all businesses in the hospitality sector, Fuller's said.

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
