Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pub operator Fuller's axes dividend after swinging to annual loss

07/08/2021 | 02:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Signage is seen at an entrance to Fuller's brewery in Chiswick, London, Britain

(Reuters) -Britain's Fuller, Smith & Turner said on Thursday it would scrap its full-year dividend, after swinging to an annual loss as the pub and hotel operator was pummelled by pandemic-led restrictions.

Like-for-like sales at venues directly managed by the company were at 76% of pre-pandemic levels for the 12 weeks to July 3, Fuller's said, pointing to an improvement in net debt levels after the easing of some restrictions.

"The boom in staycations and desire to get back out with friends has led to strong trading in parts of our estate - particularly Cotswold Inns & Hotels and our rural pubs with rooms," Chief Executive Officer Simon Emeny said.

The largely family owned business has had to cut jobs, sell some businesses, raise funds and seek loan waivers during the pandemic as social distancing measures and curfews shutdown its operations and hammered the hospitality sector.

Fuller's said adjusted pretax loss stood at 48.7 million pounds ($67.14 million) for the 52 weeks to March 27, compared to a profit of 19.4 million pounds in the previous year. Overall sales and other income slumped 77%.

($1 = 0.7254 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:00aJGB yields track global peers' slump, 10-yr yield hits 6-month low
RE
02:59aDeliveroo reports 88% jump in orders, tempers margin forecast
RE
02:58aMARKETMIND : Peak growth, Delta woes and the end of the reflation trade
RE
02:57aOil prices extend losses as OPEC+ uncertainty lingers
RE
02:57aOil prices extend losses as OPEC+ uncertainty lingers
RE
02:54aAustralian retailer Myer's top shareholder demands board revamp
RE
02:53aPub operator Fuller's axes dividend after swinging to annual loss
RE
02:51aU.S. states allege Google 'unlawfully' preserves Play Store monopoly
RE
02:51aItaly's competition watchdog starts probe into TIM deal with DAZN on Serie A
RE
02:50aTwitter appoints India interim compliance exec, to fill other jobs soon
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices extend losses as OPEC+ uncertainty lingers
2Analysis-U.S. IPO market a danger zone for Chinese firms after Beijing crackdown
3Dollar firm near 3-month high after Fed minutes affirm taper timeline
4Europe's SoftBank Prosus plays long game to shrink value gap
5YELLEN'S NEXT TEST: Persuading G20 that U.S. Congress will not block tax deal

HOT NEWS