Public Comment Extended on Aliso Canyon Operations

The California Department of Conservation's Geologic Energy Management Division has extended the public comment period for the SB 463 Chemical Inventory and Root Cause Analysis Draft Regulations to November 30, 2021. These new regulations would require that operators of gas storage wells, like at the Aliso Canyon Gas Storage Facility, provide a complete chemical inventory of the materials that may be emitted from the well in the event of a reportable leak. The public is invited to submit comments on the draft regulations found here. Comments can be submitted via email to undergroundgasstorageregs@conservation.ca.gov.

