Public Health Agency of Canada : Minister Anand Held Bilateral Meetings at the 13th Annual Halifax International Security Forum

11/20/2021 | 12:24pm EST
November 20, 2021 - Halifax, Nova Scotia - National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

The Minister of National Defence, Anita Anand, held several bilateral meetings at the 13th annual edition of the Halifax International Security Forum (HISF) on November 19 in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Yesterday morning, Minister Anand met with the delegation of the Republic of Kosovo - led by President of the Republic of Kosovo, Dr. Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, and including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Donika Gërvalla, as well as Minister of Defence, Armend Mehaj. President Osmani-Sadriu and Minister Anand reflected on Canada and Kosovo's long-standing, positive and productive defence relationship, and reaffirmed Canada and Kosovo's shared values and commitment to the rules-based international order. The discussion touched on progress that Kosovo has made to date towards increased Euro-Atlantic integration, the importance of promoting the broader security and stability of the Western Balkans, and opportunities for increased areas of defence cooperation through military training and education.

General Wayne Eyre, the Acting Chief of Defence Staff met with Admiral John C. Aquilino, Commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command to discuss our shared security interests in the Indo-Pacific. The Minister of National Defence joined the discussion where both countries highlighted the importance of maintaining the rules-based international order and continuing to work together in Indo-Pacific to maintain these shared values.

Minister Anand, along with General Eyre, met with Kirsten Hillman, the Canadian Ambassador to the United States, to discuss the importance of the United States as Canada's most valued ally and defence partner. They touched on the value of defence integration between Canada and the United States to support the interoperability between our armed forces, and the importance of integration to both continental defence and operations abroad.

Disclaimer

Public Health Agency of Canada published this content on 20 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2021 17:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
