Public Health Agency of Canada : Recapture of inmate from Saskatchewan Penitentiary – Minimum-security unit

11/14/2021 | 11:10am EST
At approximately 2:30 a.m. on November 14, 2021 inmate Duran Laplante was apprehended by the Prince Albert City Police.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from Saskatchewan Penitentiary, Minimum-security unit since November 13, 2021.

CSC is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

- 30 -

Disclaimer

Public Health Agency of Canada published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 16:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS