Public Health Agency of Canada : Recapture of inmate from Saskatchewan Penitentiary – Minimum-security unit

At approximately 2:30 a.m. on November 14, 2021 inmate Duran Laplante was apprehended by the Prince Albert City Police.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from Saskatchewan Penitentiary, Minimum-security unit since November 13, 2021.

CSC is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

- 30 -