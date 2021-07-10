Public Health Agency of Canada : Deputy Prime Minister concludes successful G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting

July 10, 2021 - Venice, Italy - Department of Finance Canada

Today, the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, concluded her participation at the two-day G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting in Venice, Italy.

The Deputy Prime Minister participated in the G20 High Level Tax Symposium on tax policy and climate change. The Deputy Prime Minister highlighted Canada's leadership in pricing carbon pollution, Canada's investments to build a prosperous low-carbon economy with good jobs, and Canada's ongoing collaboration with international partners to ensure that fair and open trade measures to mitigate climate change are coordinated in an effective and transparent manner.

The Deputy Prime Minister commended the recent agreement reached by 132 countries and jurisdictions, including Canada, representing more than 90 per cent of global GDP, to establish a new framework for international tax reform. This two-pillar plan will benefit Canadian workers and jobs by helping ensure that multinational enterprises pay their fair share of taxes irrespective of where they operate or where their headquarters are located.

The Deputy Prime Minister also held bilateral meetings to advance Canada's priorities with several of her counterparts, including: the European Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni; the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance for Japan, Taro Aso; Secretary of Finance and Public Credit of Mexico, Arturo Herrera; the Second Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation for Spain, Nadia Calviño; and the Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister of Finance for Germany, Olaf Scholz.