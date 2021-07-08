Log in
Public Health Agency of Canada : Tribunal Initiates Inquiry—Oil Country Tubular Goods from Austria

07/08/2021 | 04:20pm EDT
Ottawa, Ontario, July 8, 2021-The Canadian International Trade Tribunal today initiated a preliminary injury inquiry into a complaint by Algoma Tubes Inc., of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Prudential Steel ULC, of Calgary, Alberta, Tenaris Global Services (Canada) Inc., of Calgary, Alberta, and Hydril Canadian Company LP, of Nisku, Alberta, collectively referred to as 'Tenaris Canada', that they have suffered injury as a result of the dumping of oil country tubular goods from the Republic of Austria. The Tribunal's inquiry is conducted pursuant to the Special Import Measures Act (SIMA) as a result of the initiation of a dumping investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

On September 7, 2021, the Tribunal will determine whether there is a reasonable indication that the alleged dumping has caused injury or retardation, or is threatening to cause injury, as these words are defined in SIMA. If so, the CBSA will continue its investigation and, by October 5, 2021, will make a preliminary determination. If this preliminary determination indicates that there has been dumping, the CBSA will then continue its investigation and, concurrently, the Tribunal will initiate a final injury inquiry.

The Tribunal is an independent quasi-judicial body that reports to Parliament through the Minister of Finance. It hears cases on dumped and subsidized imports, safeguard complaints, complaints about federal government procurement and appeals of customs and excise tax rulings. When requested by the federal government, the Tribunal also provides advice on other economic, trade and tariff matters.

Any interested person, association or government that wishes to participate in the Tribunal's inquiry may do so by filing a Form I - Notice of Participation. For more information, visit the Tribunal's website.

Public Health Agency of Canada published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 20:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
