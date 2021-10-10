Public Investment Management and Governance Support Project - P147014

The development objective of the Public Investment Management (PIM) and Governance Support Project for Benin is to improve efficiency in PIM and enhance the performance of selected institutions of accountability in Benin. The project comprises of four components. The first component, enhancing efficiency and effectiveness in the PIM expenditure cycle addresses technical shortcomings identified by the government across the four stages of the PIM expenditure...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

