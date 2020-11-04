Public Notice on the Exchange Control Contact Centre

PUBLIC NOTICE

EXCHANGE CONTROL CONTACT CENTRE

In line with the pronouncements in the Mid-Term Monetary Policy Statement issued on 21 August 2020, the Bank wishes to advise members of the public that they can report to the Bank foreign currency related misdemeanours and other malpractices within the national economy via the following email and phone numbers: -

EMAIL ADDRESS: contact@rbz.co.zw TOLL-FREE NUMBERS: Net One 08010263 Econet 08086770 or 08080600 Telone 08006009 Telecel 0731500200

WHATSAPP ONLY NUMBERS: +263719614615

+263772988331

+263732693465

RESERVE BANK OF ZIMBABWE 16 OCTOBER 2020