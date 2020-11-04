Log in
News  >  Companies

Public Notice on the Exchange Control Contact Centre

11/04/2020

PUBLIC NOTICE

EXCHANGE CONTROL CONTACT CENTRE

In line with the pronouncements in the Mid-Term Monetary Policy Statement issued on 21 August 2020, the Bank wishes to advise members of the public that they can report to the Bank foreign currency related misdemeanours and other malpractices within the national economy via the following email and phone numbers: -

EMAIL ADDRESS:

contact@rbz.co.zw

TOLL-FREE NUMBERS:

Net One 08010263

Econet 08086770 or 08080600

Telone 08006009

Telecel 0731500200

WHATSAPP ONLY NUMBERS: +263719614615

+263772988331

+263732693465

RESERVE BANK OF ZIMBABWE 16 OCTOBER 2020

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe published this content on 17 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 11:15:05 UTC

