Feb 5 (Reuters) - Public Storage has made an $11 billion unsolicited offer for Life Storage Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

Public Storage sent a letter to Life Storage's management on Sunday detailing its all-stock proposal, valued at about $129 a share, the newspaper said citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)