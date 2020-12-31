Public Update on The Bahamas Digital Currency Rollout

The Central Bank of The Bahamas advises that public access to The Bahamas' digital currency is

projected to increase during the first quarter of 2021, as financial institutions continue to integrate the

Sand Dollar into their mobile wallet platforms.

Businesses and individuals who have already selected a digital payments provider can expect that the

Sand Dollar will be available within the same environment in which they have enrolled, once their

providers complete systems upgrade.

Early enrolment with a digital wallet provider ensures that the users will have immediate use of Sand

Dollars as soon as the feature is enabled by their wallet provider. Sand Dollar authorised financial

institutions (AFIs) are being encouraged to disclose their product development timelines. This will

provide customers with awareness as to when this digital currency activation would be completed.

All authorised wallet providers will offer interoperable Sand Dollar services. This means that both

enrolled businesses and individuals would be able to send and receive funds with any other digital wallet

once the transaction is in Sand Dollars. However, some payment providers have adopted a two-phased

approach to product development. This would make the Sand Dollar available within their own

networks before such networks are fully interoperable with third-party wallets. Cross-platform

interoperability should also be achieved for such providers during the early months of 2021.

Other firms expect that they will be fully interoperable with third-party Sand Dollar wallets upon initial

product launch.

To date, six firms have successfully completed the cybersecurity assessment and have been cleared to

distribute Sand Dollars within their proprietary mobile wallets. An additional three firms have begun the

cybersecurity assessment process and are likely to complete this evaluation in early 2021. This second

group includes one credit union and one commercial bank.

During 2021, the Central Bank will accelerate public education around digital financial services. This

campaign includes the launch of the www.SandDollar.bs website on 4 January. The campaign will begin

to intensify in the first quarter once interoperable digital currency access is enabled across multiple

mobile wallet platforms. In January, the Central Bank will unveil more details on the regulatory

environment for the digital currency, including minimum interoperability and financial inclusion

standards.

31 December, 2020