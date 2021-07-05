Public, not polluters, too often pay to clean up environment, EU auditors say

BRUSSELS, July 5 (Reuters) - Taxpayers are too often being
forced to pay to clean up environmental damage while the
companies responsible dodge the costs, the European Court of
Auditors said on Monday.
The European Union's executive Commission will propose rules
this year to force companies to find and fix risks to human
rights and the environment in their supply chains.
But so far, EU regulation has a patchy record on holding
polluters responsible for the environmental damage they cause in
Europe, and in some cases companies are not required to clean up
after themselves, auditors said in a report.
"Polluters need to pay for the environmental damage they
cause," said report author Viorel Stefan. "Up to now, though,
European taxpayers have far too often been forced to bear the
costs that polluters should have paid."
The auditors looked at a sample of 42 environmental clean-up
projects, backed by 180 million euros ($214 million) of EU
funds, to fix issues like industrial pollution and contaminated
landfill sites in Italy, Poland and Portugal.
Roughly a third of the money was spent on "orphan
pollution", where contaminated sites were damaged so long ago
that polluters cannot be identified or made liable. In other
cases, EU taxpayers paid for the clean-up since the company
responsible was insolvent.
The auditors said the EU should close gaps in legislation
that let companies off the hook. That could include lowering the
emissions limits large industrial facilities must comply with to
gain a permit to operate.
EU legislation holds companies liable when they cause
"significant" environmental damage, but the auditors said the
law needs a more specific definition of such damage.
Brussels could also consider legislation to require
companies to have insurance, cash reserves or another type of
security to ensure that if they cause environmental damage, they
are able to pay the costs, the auditors said.
($1 = 0.8430 euros)
(Reporting by Kate Abnett; Editing by Hugh Lawson)