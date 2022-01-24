|
Publication of Notification in the Extra Ordinary Gazette of India under the Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines (ARUL) Act, 1962 for Dadri Bawana Nangal Spur Pipeline of GAIL (India) Limited.
अजधसूचना नई दिल्ली, 20 िनवरी, 2022
का.आ. 303(अ).-िबदकभारत ljdkj;g vko';d प्रतीत होता fd पंिाबjkT;
िािरी बवाना नंगल स्ट्पर पाइपलाइन (एच एम ई एल भटिंडा कनेजटिंजविंी) के माध्यम से प्राकृ जतक गैस के पररवहन के
|
जलए मेससस गेल (इंजडया) जलजमिंेड}kjk एक पाइपलाइन
|
tkuh pkfg,A
|
|
|
|
|
भारत ljdkj
|
mDr ikbi ykbu
|
|
fy, ;g vko';d
|
|
fd ml
|
|
mDr ikbiykbu
|
fcNk,
|
dk
|
bl
|
|
|
of.
|
|
|
vf/kdkj dk
|
fd;k tk,A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
vr% vc Hkkjr
|
ljdkj
|
|
[kfut
|
ikbiykbu
|
|
vf/kdkj
|
dk
|
vf/kfu;e 1962 ¼1962 dk 50½ dh /kkjk 3 dh mi/kkjk ¼1½ }kjk
|
|
dk
|
ml
|
|
vf/kdkj dk
|
|
|
|
vk'k; dh
|
.kk djrh
|
|
|
|
|
O;fDr
|
mDr
|
|
|
of.
|
fgrc)
|
ml rkjh[k
|
|
mDr vf/kfu;e dh
|
/kkjk 3 dh mi/kkjk (1)
|
v/khu
|
Hkkjr
|
jkti= ;Fkk&
|
bl
|
dh
|
lk/kkj.k
|
turk
|
miyC/k dj nh tkrh
|
21 fnu
|
Hkhrj ml
|
ikbiykbu fcNk,
|
|
l{ke
|
,p ,e
|
,y
|
|
|
)
|
jkT;
|
(
|
)
|
fyf[kr
|
:i
|
|
2
दादरी बवाना नाांगलस्पर पाइपलाइन
(एच एम ई एल भट ांडाकनेक्टिटव) ी
|
जिला
|
तहसील
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
भटिंडा
|
तलवंडीसाबो
|
रामा
|
139//20
|
0
|
0
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
220//24
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
भटिंडा
|
तलवंडीसाबो
|
बाघा
|
28//24/2
|
00
|
07
|
97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
भटिंडा
|
तलवंडीसाबो
|
बंगीरघु
|
211/1/1
|
0
|
8
|
86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
297/1
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
221/2
|
0
|
31
|
39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
भटिंडा
|
तलवंडीसाबो
|
भगवानगढ़
|
596/2
|
0
|
12
|
91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
595/2
|
0
|
10
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
593/1/2
|
0
|
12
|
65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
594/2
|
0
|
9
|
62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
605/2
|
0
|
5
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
भटिंडा
|
तलवंडीसाबो
|
डुनेवाला
|
35//15/2
|
0
|
2
|
53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
भटिंडा
|
भटिंडा
|
नरुआना
|
510
|
0
|
05
|
56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
814
|
00
|
12
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
815
|
00
|
14
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
660
|
00
|
18
|
21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
665/2
|
00
|
15
|
43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
109
|
00
|
07
|
09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
00
|
07
|
59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
112
|
00
|
22
|
77
|
|
|
|
87
|
00
|
05
|
56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
भटिंडा
|
भटिंडा
|
तालाब नहर
|
36//12/2
|
0
|
7
|
59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
0
|
1
|
77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37//5
|
0
|
3
|
28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36//23/1
|
0
|
1
|
77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39//4
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5/1
|
0
|
0
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[फा. सं.एल-14014/232/2021/िीपी -II) (ई-41137)] राके िजमश्रा, mi lfPkOk
|
4
|
THE GAZETTE OF INDIA : EXTRAORDINARY
|
[PART II-SEC. 3(ii)]
|
|
|
MINISTRY OF PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS
NOTIFICATION
New Delhi, the 20th January, 2022
S.O. 303(E)-whereas it appears to Government that it is necessary in the public interest that for transportation of Natural Gas through Dadri-Bawana-Nangal Spur Pipeline HMEL Bathinda Connectivity), in the state of Punjab, a pipeline should be laid by M/s. GAIL (India) Limited.
And whereas it appears to Government of India that for the purpose of laying the said pipeline, it is necessary to acquire the Right of user in land under which the said pipeline is proposed to be laid and which is described in the Schedule annexed to this notification.
Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Petroleum and Minerals Pipeline (Acquisition of Right of User in Land) Act 1962 (50 of 1962), Government of India hereby declares its intention to acquire the right of user therein;
Any person interested in the land described in the said schedule, may within twenty-one days from the date on which the copies of the notification issued under sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the said Act, as published in the Gazette of India, are made available to the General Public, object in writing to the acquisition of the right of used therein or laying of the pipeline under the land to the Competent Authority, State of Punjab M/s. GAIL (India) Limited.
DADRI - BAWANA - NANGAL SPUR PIPELINE
(HMEL BATHINDA CONNECTIVITY)
SCHEDULE
State: Punjab
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Area
|
|
District
|
|
Tehsil
|
Village
|
Survey No.
|
|
|
|
Hectare
|
Are
|
Square
|
|
|
|
|
|
Metre
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bathinda
|
|
Talwandi Sabo
|
Raman
|
139//20
|
00
|
00
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
220//24
|
00
|
02
|
00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bathinda
|
|
Talwandi Sabo
|
Bagha
|
28//24/2
|
00
|
07
|
97
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bathinda
|
|
Talwandi Sabo
|
Bangi Rughu
|
211/1/1
|
00
|
08
|
86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
297/1
|
00
|
01
|
01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
221/2
|
00
|
31
|
39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bathinda
|
|
Talwandi Sabo
|
Bhagwangarh
|
596/2
|
00
|
12
|
91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
595/2
|
00
|
10
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
593/1/2
|
00
|
12
|
65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
594/2
|
00
|
09
|
62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
605/2
|
00
|
05
|
06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bathinda
|
|
Talwandi Sabo
|
Dunewala
|
35//15/2
|
00
|
02
|
53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bathinda
|
|
Bathinda
|
Naruana
|
510
|
00
|
05
|
56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
814
|
00
|
12
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
815
|
00
|
14
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
660
|
00
|
18
|
21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
665/2
|
00
|
15
|
43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
109
|
00
|
07
|
09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
00
|
07
|
59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
112
|
00
|
22
|
77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
00
|
05
|
56
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bathinda
|
|
Bathinda
|
Talab Nehar
|
36//12/2
|
00
|
07
|
59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[भाग II-खण्ड 3(ii)]
|
भारत का रािपत्र : असाधारण
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19
|
00
|
01
|
77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
37//5
|
00
|
03
|
28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36//23/1
|
00
|
01
|
77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39//4
|
00
|
01
|
01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5/1
|
00
|
00
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40//6
|
0
|
0
|
75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12/1
|
0
|
0
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
59//7/2
|
0
|
5
|
81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15/1
|
0
|
5
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15/2
|
0
|
1
|
77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bathinda
|
Bathinda
|
Multania
|
643
|
0
|
19
|
47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bathinda
|
Bathinda
|
Bir Behman
|
469
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
470
|
0
|
22
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bathinda
|
Bathinda
|
Bathinda
|
1033
|
0
|
10
|
37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1030
|
0
|
10
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1096/1
|
0
|
15
|
42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1121
|
0
|
1
|
26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1122
|
0
|
10
|
62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1131
|
0
|
3
|
28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1240
|
0
|
27
|
44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1138
|
0
|
12
|
64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1139
|
0
|
11
|
88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1140
|
0
|
10
|
87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1145
|
0
|
7
|
58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bathinda
|
Bathinda
|
Sivia
|
658
|
0
|
24
|
28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
657
|
0
|
19
|
72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
656
|
0
|
16
|
44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
653
|
0
|
21
|
75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
647/2
|
0
|
17
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
649
|
0
|
18
|
71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
651
|
0
|
18
|
46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
632
|
0
|
13
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
629
|
0
|
14
|
66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
631
|
0
|
19
|
72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
620
|
0
|
15
|
17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
587
|
0
|
0
|
64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[F. No. L-14014/232/2021/GP-II(E-41137)]
RAKESH MISHRA, Under Secy.
Uploaded by Dte. of Printing at Government of India Press, Ring Road, Mayapuri, New Delhi-110064
and Published by the Controller of Publications, Delhi-110054.ALOK KUMAR Digitally signed by ALOK KUMAR
Date: 2022.01.24 22:43:43 +05'30'
