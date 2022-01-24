Publication of Notification in the Extra Ordinary Gazette of India under the Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines (ARUL) Act, 1962 for Dadri Bawana Nangal Spur Pipeline of GAIL (India) Limited.

4 THE GAZETTE OF INDIA : EXTRAORDINARY [PART II-SEC. 3(ii)]

MINISTRY OF PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS

NOTIFICATION

New Delhi, the 20th January, 2022

S.O. 303(E)-whereas it appears to Government that it is necessary in the public interest that for transportation of Natural Gas through Dadri-Bawana-Nangal Spur Pipeline HMEL Bathinda Connectivity), in the state of Punjab, a pipeline should be laid by M/s. GAIL (India) Limited.

And whereas it appears to Government of India that for the purpose of laying the said pipeline, it is necessary to acquire the Right of user in land under which the said pipeline is proposed to be laid and which is described in the Schedule annexed to this notification.

Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Petroleum and Minerals Pipeline (Acquisition of Right of User in Land) Act 1962 (50 of 1962), Government of India hereby declares its intention to acquire the right of user therein;

Any person interested in the land described in the said schedule, may within twenty-one days from the date on which the copies of the notification issued under sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the said Act, as published in the Gazette of India, are made available to the General Public, object in writing to the acquisition of the right of used therein or laying of the pipeline under the land to the Competent Authority, State of Punjab M/s. GAIL (India) Limited.

DADRI - BAWANA - NANGAL SPUR PIPELINE

(HMEL BATHINDA CONNECTIVITY)

SCHEDULE

State: Punjab