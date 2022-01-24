Publication of Notification in the Extra Ordinary Gazette of India under the Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines (ARUL) Act, 1962 for Dadri Bawana Nangal Spur Pipeline of GAIL (India) Limited.

Log in
01/24/2022 | 12:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

रजिस्ट्री सं. डी.एल.- 33004/99

REGD. No. D. L.-33004/99

सी.जी.-डी.एलxxx.-GIDE.-24012022xxx

-232850

xxxGIDHxxx

CG-DL-E-24012022-232850

असाधारण

EXTRAORDINARY

भाग II-खण्ड3-उप-खण्ड(ii)

PART II-Section3-Sub-section (ii)

प्राजधकार सेप्रकाजित

PUBLISHED BY AUTHORITY

सं. 295]

नई दिल्ली, सोमवार, िनवरी 24, 2022/माघ 4, 1943

No. 295]

NEW DELHI, MONDAY, JANUARY 24, 2022/MAGHA 4, 1943

अजधसूचना नई दिल्ली, 20 िनवरी, 2022

का.. 303().-िबदकभारत ljdkj;g vko';d प्रतीत होता fd पंिाबjkT;

िािरी बवाना नंगल स्ट्पर पाइपलाइन (एच एम ई एल भटिंडा कनेजटिंजविंी) के माध्यम से प्राकृ जतक गैस के पररवहन के

जलए मेससस गेल (इंजडया) जलजमिंेड}kjk एक पाइपलाइन

tkuh pkfg,A

भारत ljdkj

mDr ikbi ykbu

fy, ;g vko';d

fd ml

mDr ikbiykbu

fcNk,

dk

bl

of.

vf/kdkj dk

fd;k tk,A

vr% vc Hkkjr

ljdkj

[kfut

ikbiykbu

vf/kdkj

dk

vf/kfu;e 1962 ¼1962 dk 50½ dh /kkjk 3 dh mi/kkjk ¼1½ }kjk

dk

ml

vf/kdkj dk

vk'k; dh

.kk djrh

O;fDr

mDr

of.

fgrc)

ml rkjh[k

mDr vf/kfu;e dh

/kkjk 3 dh mi/kkjk (1)

v/khu

Hkkjr

jkti= ;Fkk&

bl

dh

lk/kkj.k

turk

miyC/k dj nh tkrh

21 fnu

Hkhrj ml

ikbiykbu fcNk,

l{ke

,p ,e

,y

)

jkT;

(

)

fyf[kr

:i

457 GI/2022

(1)

2

THE GAZETTE OF INDIA : EXTRAORDINARY

[PART II-SEC. 3(ii)]

दादरी बवाना नाांगलस्पर पाइपलाइन

(एच एम ई एल भट ांडाकनेक्टिटव)

जिला

तहसील

1

2

3

4

5

भटिंडा

तलवंडीसाबो

रामा

139//20

0

0

25

220//24

0

2

0

भटिंडा

तलवंडीसाबो

बाघा

28//24/2

00

07

97

भटिंडा

तलवंडीसाबो

बंगीरघु

211/1/1

0

8

86

297/1

0

1

1

221/2

0

31

39

भटिंडा

तलवंडीसाबो

भगवानगढ़

596/2

0

12

91

595/2

0

10

12

593/1/2

0

12

65

594/2

0

9

62

605/2

0

5

6

भटिंडा

तलवंडीसाबो

डुनेवाला

35//15/2

0

2

53

भटिंडा

भटिंडा

नरुआना

510

0

05

56

814

00

12

90

815

00

14

16

660

00

18

21

665/2

00

15

43

109

00

07

09

110

00

07

59

112

00

22

77

87

00

05

56

भटिंडा

भटिंडा

तालाब नहर

36//12/2

0

7

59

19

0

1

77

37//5

0

3

28

36//23/1

0

1

77

39//4

0

1

1

5/1

0

0

50

[भाग II-खण्ड 3(ii)]

भारत का रािपत्र : असाधारण

3

40//6

0

0

75

12/1

0

0

50

59//7/2

0

5

81

15/1

0

5

5

15/2

0

1

77

भटिंडा

भटिंडा

मुल्ताजनया

643

0

19

47

भटिंडा

भटिंडा

बीड बेहजमन

469

0

1

1

470

0

22

25

भटिंडा

भटिंडा

भटिंडा

1033

0

10

37

1030

0

10

11

1096/1

0

15

42

1121

0

1

26

1122

0

10

62

1131

0

3

28

1240

0

27

44

1138

0

12

64

1139

0

11

88

1140

0

10

87

1145

0

7

58

भटिंडा

भटिंडा

जसजवयन

658

0

24

28

657

0

19

72

656

0

16

44

653

0

21

75

647/2

0

17

70

649

0

18

71

651

0

18

46

632

0

13

40

629

0

14

66

631

0

19

72

620

0

15

17

587

0

0

64

[फा. सं.एल-14014/232/2021/िीपी -II) (-41137)] राके िजमश्रा, mi lfPkOk

4

THE GAZETTE OF INDIA : EXTRAORDINARY

[PART II-SEC. 3(ii)]

MINISTRY OF PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS

NOTIFICATION

New Delhi, the 20th January, 2022

S.O. 303(E)-whereas it appears to Government that it is necessary in the public interest that for transportation of Natural Gas through Dadri-Bawana-Nangal Spur Pipeline HMEL Bathinda Connectivity), in the state of Punjab, a pipeline should be laid by M/s. GAIL (India) Limited.

And whereas it appears to Government of India that for the purpose of laying the said pipeline, it is necessary to acquire the Right of user in land under which the said pipeline is proposed to be laid and which is described in the Schedule annexed to this notification.

Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Petroleum and Minerals Pipeline (Acquisition of Right of User in Land) Act 1962 (50 of 1962), Government of India hereby declares its intention to acquire the right of user therein;

Any person interested in the land described in the said schedule, may within twenty-one days from the date on which the copies of the notification issued under sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the said Act, as published in the Gazette of India, are made available to the General Public, object in writing to the acquisition of the right of used therein or laying of the pipeline under the land to the Competent Authority, State of Punjab M/s. GAIL (India) Limited.

DADRI - BAWANA - NANGAL SPUR PIPELINE

(HMEL BATHINDA CONNECTIVITY)

SCHEDULE

State: Punjab

Area

District

Tehsil

Village

Survey No.

Hectare

Are

Square

Metre

1

2

3

4

5

Bathinda

Talwandi Sabo

Raman

139//20

00

00

25

220//24

00

02

00

Bathinda

Talwandi Sabo

Bagha

28//24/2

00

07

97

Bathinda

Talwandi Sabo

Bangi Rughu

211/1/1

00

08

86

297/1

00

01

01

221/2

00

31

39

Bathinda

Talwandi Sabo

Bhagwangarh

596/2

00

12

91

595/2

00

10

12

593/1/2

00

12

65

594/2

00

09

62

605/2

00

05

06

Bathinda

Talwandi Sabo

Dunewala

35//15/2

00

02

53

Bathinda

Bathinda

Naruana

510

00

05

56

814

00

12

90

815

00

14

16

660

00

18

21

665/2

00

15

43

109

00

07

09

110

00

07

59

112

00

22

77

87

00

05

56

Bathinda

Bathinda

Talab Nehar

36//12/2

00

07

59

[भाग II-खण्ड 3(ii)]

भारत का रािपत्र : असाधारण

5

19

00

01

77

37//5

00

03

28

36//23/1

00

01

77

39//4

00

01

01

5/1

00

00

50

40//6

0

0

75

12/1

0

0

50

59//7/2

0

5

81

15/1

0

5

5

15/2

0

1

77

Bathinda

Bathinda

Multania

643

0

19

47

Bathinda

Bathinda

Bir Behman

469

0

1

1

470

0

22

25

Bathinda

Bathinda

Bathinda

1033

0

10

37

1030

0

10

11

1096/1

0

15

42

1121

0

1

26

1122

0

10

62

1131

0

3

28

1240

0

27

44

1138

0

12

64

1139

0

11

88

1140

0

10

87

1145

0

7

58

Bathinda

Bathinda

Sivia

658

0

24

28

657

0

19

72

656

0

16

44

653

0

21

75

647/2

0

17

70

649

0

18

71

651

0

18

46

632

0

13

40

629

0

14

66

631

0

19

72

620

0

15

17

587

0

0

64

[F. No. L-14014/232/2021/GP-II(E-41137)]

RAKESH MISHRA, Under Secy.

Uploaded by Dte. of Printing at Government of India Press, Ring Road, Mayapuri, New Delhi-110064

and Published by the Controller of Publications, Delhi-110054.

Date: 2022.01.24 22:43:43 +05'30'

Disclaimer

Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of the Republic of India published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 17:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
