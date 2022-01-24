Log in
Publication of Notification in the Extra Ordinary Gazette of India under the Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines (ARUL) Act, 1962 for Jagdishpur Haldia and Bokaro Dhamra Gas Pipeline (JHBDPL) and Spur Pipeline of GAIL (India) Limited.

01/24/2022 | 12:44pm EST
रजिस्ट्री सं. डी.एल.- 33004/99

REGD. No. D. L.-33004/99

सी.जी.-डी.एल.-.-24012022-232857

xxxGIDHxxx

CG-DL-E-24012022-232857

xxxGIDExxx

असाधारण

EXTRAORDINARY

भाग II-खण्ड3-उप-खण्ड(ii)

PART II-Section3-Sub-section (ii)

प्राजधकार सेप्रकाजित

PUBLISHED BY AUTHORITY

सं. 296]

नई दिल्ली, सोमवार, िनवरी 24, 2022/माघ 4, 1943

No. 296]

NEW DELHI, MONDAY, JANUARY 24, 2022/ MAGHA 4, 1943

अजधसूचना

नई दिल्ली, 20 िनवरी, 2022

का.. 304().-Hkkjr ljdkj

[kfut ikbi

ykbu

vfèkdkj dk

vfèkfu;e] 1962 ¼1962 dk 50½

i'pkr mä vfèkfu;e dgk

x;k

dh èkkjk 3 dh mièkkjk ¼1½

vèkhu tkjh Hkkjr ljdkj

çk-frd

dh

dk-vk-3408¼v½, dk-vk-4333¼v½,

dk-vk-4370¼v½

dk-vk-4434¼v½ Øe'k%

19.08.2021, 20.10.2021, 21.10.2021

25.10.2021 ml

¼bf.M;k½

}kjk if'pe

jkT;

-

ekè;e

çk-frd

ifjogu

fy, ikbi ykbu

fy,

vfèkdkj dk

vk'k; dh

.kk dh Fkh(

mä jktif=r

dh

turk

miyCèk djk nh

Fkh(

l{ke

çkfèkdkj

vfèkfu;e dh èkkjk

6 dh mi&èkkjk

¼1½

vèkhu

Hkkjr

ljdkj

viuh

nh

Hkkjr ljdkj

ij fopkj

i'pkr

;g

ij fd mä

fy,

ml

vfèkdkj dk

dk fofu'p; fd;k

458 GI/2022

(1)

2

THE GAZETTE OF INDIA : EXTRAORDINARY

[PART II-SEC. 3(ii)]

vr% vc] Hkkjr ljdkj] mä vfèkfu;e dh èkkjk 6 dh mi&èkkjk ¼1½ }kjk çnÙr

dk

;g

.kk djrh

fd bl

ikbi

fy,

vfèkdkj

dk

fd;k tkrk

Hkkjr ljdkj] mä vfèkfu;e fd èkkjk 6 fd mi&èkkjk ¼4½

}kjk

çnÙk

dk

fd ikbi

fy,

dk vfèkdkj] bl

.kk

çdk'ku dh rkjh[k

Hkkjr ljdkj

fufgr

ctk,]

ikbi

dk

çLrko

okyh

¼bf.M;k½

fufgr

dk

vfèkdkj]

bl çdkj

vèkhu

lHkh

¼bf.M;k½

fufgr

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

84

85

0

00

54

77

0

00

51

95

0

03

53

89

0

05

25

316

0

02

77

315

0

02

20

87

0

01

17

88

0

06

69

90

0

00

10

67

0

01

63

70

0

07

85

71

0

00

10

68

0

07

83

66

0

00

16

64

0

01

42

63

0

06

52

62

0

03

16

61

0

06

62

55

0

03

27

151

0

00

69

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

85

169

0

01

39

[भाग II-खण्ड 3(ii)]

भारत का रािपत्र : असाधारण

3

0

11

62

170

171

0

00

38

168

0

01

35

167

0

08

30

166

0

06

42

180

0

05

71

181

0

06

53

191

0

00

63

190

0

01

20

187

0

14

40

188

0

00

73

189

0

00

10

186

0

03

77

186/1025

0

03

91

185

0

00

23

148

0

01

02

229

0

22

72

232

0

01

45

245

0

02

18

246

0

00

93

247

0

06

16

244

0

03

94

248

0

03

59

249

0

02

78

199

0

00

88

1041

0

07

29

1047

0

01

03

312

0

02

27

310

0

00

37

309

0

00

67

314

0

01

62

317

0

00

10

315

0

02

54

308

0

07

48

303

0

00

10

304

0

01

54

305

0

03

82

306

0

03

33

492

0

08

67

496

0

01

81

491

0

00

31

1011

0

04

08

4

THE GAZETTE OF INDIA : EXTRAORDINARY

[PART II-SEC. 3(ii)]

497

0

07

36

495

0

01

92

1046

0

06

65

498

0

07

40

516

0

01

54

520

0

06

55

519

0

02

85

518

0

01

67

517

0

10

46

828

0

00

10

827

0

05

04

825

0

00

36

818

0

02

43

824

0

00

10

817

0

00

10

819

0

06

51

820

0

00

23

816

0

01

38

815

0

01

35

814

0

03

03

813

0

03

28

680

0

01

33

681

0

16

20

757

0

00

10

758

0

06

37

795

0

00

86

759

0

08

44

783

0

00

10

760

0

00

57

782

0

07

03

781

0

00

15

770

0

02

54

777

0

04

77

775

0

05

28

776

0

01

46

774

0

01

72

967

0

00

96

773

0

00

10

969

0

03

85

970

0

01

76

971

0

02

32

[भाग II-खण्ड

3(ii)]

भारत का रािपत्र : असाधारण

5

973

0

22

04

974/1057

0

02

42

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

87

2115

0

03

77

2

0

00

55

502

0

03

16

3

0

03

16

20

0

00

28

827

0

01

13

19

0

01

42

21

0

01

40

828

0

00

89

829

0

07

97

825

0

01

69

830

0

05

35

824

0

02

62

832

0

01

21

837

0

07

39

838

0

00

10

840

0

07

87

839

0

00

10

841

0

08

41

846

0

00

10

845

0

00

57

844

0

05

76

843

0

10

01

797

0

00

47

865

0

03

22

796

0

08

60

795

0

03

67

794

0

06

53

787

0

00

51

793

0

03

69

551

0

08

87

555

0

05

25

556

0

03

00

557

0

00

55

554

0

09

93

583

0

07

14

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

