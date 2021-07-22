Log in
Publication of revised 2021 Auction Calendar and 2022 Auction Calendar for Emission Allowances

07/22/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
The European Energy Exchange (EEX) has published the revised 2021 calendar as well as the new 2022 auction calendar for the auctioning of EU emission allowances (EUA) in coordination with the European Commission, the EU Member States and the EEA EFTA states auctioning on the common auction platform (CAP3) as well as with the German and Polish competent authorities.

Please find more information in the Customer Information attached.

Disclaimer

EEX - European Energy Exchange AG published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 16:37:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
