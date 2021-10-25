Publicis Groupe: Notification of Share Repurchase Transactions

Regulatory News:
Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB):
Period from October 18 to 22, 2021
(Share repurchase program approved by the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 26, 2021)
Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identity Code of the Issuer
|
ISIN
|
Intermediary Name
|
Identify Code of the Intermediary
|
Currency
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE
|
2138004KW8BV57III342
|
FR0000130577
|
Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG
|
CGET
|
EUR
Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Day of the transaction
|
Identity code of the financial instrument
|
Total number of shares purchased
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€)
|
Gross Consideration
|
Venue
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
18/10/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
80,000
|
58.7982
|
4,703,856.00
|
XPAR
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
18/10/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
CBOE EU
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
18/10/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
TURQUOISE EUROPE
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
19/10/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
1,000
|
59.0204
|
59,020.40
|
XPAR
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
19/10/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
CBOE EU
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
19/10/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
TURQUOISE EUROPE
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
20/10/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
1,000
|
58.4664
|
58,466.40
|
XPAR
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
20/10/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
CBOE EU
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
20/10/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
TURQUOISE EUROPE
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
21/10/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
40,000
|
57.8652
|
2,314,608.00
|
XPAR
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
21/10/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
CBOE EU
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
21/10/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
TURQUOISE EUROPE
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
22/10/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
63,000
|
57.7809
|
3,640,196.70
|
XPAR
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
22/10/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
CBOE EU
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
22/10/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
TURQUOISE EUROPE
|
* Rounded to four decimal places
|
|
Sum:
|
185,000.00
|
58.2494
|
10,776,147.50
|
A detailed presentation of this information is available on the Publicis Groupe’s website: (https://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/investors/investors-analysts/regulatory-information)
About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One
Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 80,000 professionals.
