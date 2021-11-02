Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Publicis Groupe: Notification of Share Repurchase Transactions

11/02/2021 | 02:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB):

Period from October 25 to 29, 2021

(Share repurchase program approved by the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 26, 2021)

Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA

Name of the Issuer

Identity Code of the Issuer

ISIN

Intermediary Name

Identify Code of the Intermediary

Currency

PUBLICIS GROUPE

2138004KW8BV57III342

FR0000130577

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

CGET

EUR

Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:

Name of the Issuer

Day of the transaction

Identity code of the financial instrument

Total number of shares purchased

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€)

Gross Consideration

Venue

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

25/10/2021

FR0000130577

70,000

56.8284

3,977,988.00

XPAR

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

25/10/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

CBOE EU

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

25/10/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

TURQUOISE EUROPE

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

26/10/2021

FR0000130577

135,000

56.4421

7,619,683.50

XPAR

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

26/10/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

CBOE EU

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

26/10/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

TURQUOISE EUROPE

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

27/10/2021

FR0000130577

82,000

56.4456

4,628,539.20

XPAR

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

27/10/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

CBOE EU

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

27/10/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

TURQUOISE EUROPE

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

28/10/2021

FR0000130577

70,000

56.9276

3,984,932.00

XPAR

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

28/10/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

CBOE EU

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

28/10/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

TURQUOISE EUROPE

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

29/10/2021

FR0000130577

27,052

57.2533

1,548,816.27

XPAR

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

29/10/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

CBOE EU

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

29/10/2021

FR0000130577

-

-

-

TURQUOISE EUROPE

* Rounded to four decimal places

 

Sum:

384,052.00

56.6589

21,759,958.97

 

A detailed presentation of this information is available on the Publicis Groupe’s website:
(https://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/investors/investors-analysts/regulatory-information)

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 80,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Viva la Difference!


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:44pPDL COMMUNITY BANCORP : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:42pU.S., UAE lead $4-bln effort to help farming adapt to climate change
RE
02:41pPETMED EXPRESS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:40pProsus N.V., - UPDATE ON PROSUS SHARE REPURCHASE
PU
02:40pAd Pepper Media International N.V., - Notification in accordance with Art. 5 Para. 1 lit. b and Para. 3 of Regulation (EC) 596/2014 and Art. 2 Para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EC) 2016/1052
PU
02:40pCNH Industrial N.V., - Iveco Group presents its future organization and leadership team
PU
02:40pFerrari N.V., - DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH, ON THE WAY TO ANOTHER RECORD YEAR
PU
02:40pCNH Industrial N.V., - CNH Industrial unveils new organizational structure for its Off-Highway future
PU
02:40pAkzo Nobel N.V., - AkzoNobel share buyback (October 25 2021 – October 29, 2021)
PU
02:40pBGHL - October 2021 Newsletter - Short version
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1The U.S. Federal Reserve's take on greening the economy: Not our job
2China stock pickers reshape portfolios on Xi's 'common prosperity'
3Pfizer expects 2021, 2022 COVID-19 vaccine sales to total at least $65 ..
4Maersk expands air freight with new Boeing planes, logistics firm acqui..
5Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Oracle...

HOT NEWS