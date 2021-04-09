Log in
Publicis Groupe S.A.: 2020 Universal Registration Document Available

04/09/2021 | 02:29pm EDT
Regulatory News:

The 2020 Universal Registration Document (Document d’Enregistrement Universel) of Publicis Groupe S.A. (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris : FR0000130577, CAC 40] has been filed with the French Financial Markets Regulatory Authority (AMF) on April 9, 2021. The document can be requested at the Groupe’s Headquarter in accordance with legal and regulatory conditions and is available on the Company’s website: www.publicisgroupe.com and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

This Universal Registration Document notably includes the 2020 annual financial report, the Management Board report, the corporate governance report, the reports of statutory auditors pertaining thereto and auditors’ remuneration.

The English version of the 2020 Universal Registration Document will be released shortly.

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One
Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 80,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter: @PublicisGroupe | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Viva la Difference!


© Business Wire 2021
