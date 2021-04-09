Publicis Groupe S.A.: 2020 Universal Registration Document Available

Regulatory News:

The 2020 Universal Registration Document (Document d’Enregistrement Universel) of Publicis Groupe S.A. (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris : FR0000130577, CAC 40] has been filed with the French Financial Markets Regulatory Authority (AMF) on April 9, 2021. The document can be requested at the Groupe’s Headquarter in accordance with legal and regulatory conditions and is available on the Company’s website: www.publicisgroupe.com and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

This Universal Registration Document notably includes the 2020 annual financial report, the Management Board report, the corporate governance report, the reports of statutory auditors pertaining thereto and auditors’ remuneration.

The English version of the 2020 Universal Registration Document will be released shortly.

