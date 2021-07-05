Publicis Groupe S.A.: Adjustment of Publicis Warrants Conversion Ratio

Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe S.A. (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] informs holders of Publicis share subscription warrants (“BSA”) (ISIN Code: FR0000312928) that the conversion ratio of the warrants is adjusted from 1.081 Publicis share to 1.116 Publicis share per warrant (rounded up or down to the nearest third decimal) as of June 15, 2021, ex-dividend date.

This adjustment, pursuant to the provisions of paragraph 7.5.8.3. of the information memorandum (note d’opération) (AMF visa no. 02-564 of 16 May 2002, the “Information Memorandum”), results from the portion of the 2020 dividend paid out of reserves and premiums of the Company.

