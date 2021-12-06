Publicis Groupe SA: Notification of Share Repurchase Transactions

Regulatory News:
Publicis Groupe SA (Paris:PUB):
Period from November 29 to December 3, 2021
(Share repurchase program approved by the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 26, 2021)
Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Identity Code of the
Issuer
|
ISIN
|
Intermediary Name
|
Identify Code of
the Intermediary
|
Currency
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE
|
2138004KW8BV57III342
|
FR0000130577
|
Citigroup Global Markets
Europe AG
|
CGET
|
EUR
Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:
|
Name of the Issuer
|
Day of the
transaction
|
Identity code
of the financial
instrument
|
Total number of
shares purchased
|
Daily weighted
average purchase
price of the shares
(€)
|
Gross
Consideration
|
Venue
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
29/11/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
60,000
|
58.3305
|
3,499,830.00
|
XPAR
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
29/11/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
CBOE EU
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
29/11/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
TURQUOISE EUROPE
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
30/11/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
70,000
|
57.1725
|
4,002,075.00
|
XPAR
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
30/11/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
CBOE EU
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
30/11/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
TURQUOISE EUROPE
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
01/12/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
47,000
|
57.9064
|
2,721,600.80
|
XPAR
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
01/12/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
CBOE EU
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
01/12/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
TURQUOISE EUROPE
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
02/12/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
88,000
|
56.8615
|
5,003,812.00
|
XPAR
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
02/12/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
CBOE EU
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
02/12/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
TURQUOISE EUROPE
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
03/12/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
53,000
|
57.3225
|
3,038,092.50
|
XPAR
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
03/12/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
CBOE EU
|
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|
03/12/2021
|
FR0000130577
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
TURQUOISE EUROPE
|
* Rounded to four decimal places
|
|
Sum:
|
318,000.00
|
57.4384
|
18,265,410.30
|
A detailed presentation of this information is available on the Publicis Groupe’s website:
(https://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/investors/investors-analysts/regulatory-information)
