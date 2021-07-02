Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Publicis Groupe : Half-Year Financial Statement Liquidity Contract

07/02/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC40] (Paris:PUB) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2021:

- 61,000 shares
- € 12,859,465.88
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 9,457
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 10,165
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 2,703,370 shares for € 133,237,081.03
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 2,710,828 shares for € 133,806,747.82

As a reminder :

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2020 on the liquidity account:

- 68,458 shares
- € 12,289,799.09
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 8,109
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 9,306
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 3,329,901 shares for € 103,894,268.46
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 3,431,443 shares for € 108,705,359.16

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 0 shares
- € 15,000,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One
Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 80,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com | Twitter:@PublicisGroupe | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Viva la Difference!


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:08pNorthern District Of Illinois Holds No Coverage For Punitive Damages Awarded Because Of Insured's Conscious Indifference In A Negligent Failure To Warn Case
AQ
12:07pGUALA CLOSURES S P A  : No opening of the thirty-fourth warrant s exercise period
PU
12:06pU.S. House panel passes amendment to stop sanctions waiver on Nord Stream 2
RE
12:06pTDG GOLD  : IIROC Trading Resumption - TDG
AQ
12:06pAM BEST  : Downgrades Credit Ratings of Unified Life Insurance Company; Maintains Under Review With Negative Implications Status
BU
12:05pTERRY GOU : Exclusive - Taiwan's Terry Gou, TSMC reach initial agreements for BioNTech vaccines - sources
RE
12:05pRYANAIR  : sees 'huge uptick' in European air travel
RE
12:05pELON MUSK : Tesla Q2 deliveries meet analysts' estimates as chip shortage weighs
RE
12:05pROCKWELL AUTOMATION  : Announces the First Platinum Partner to its OEM Partner Program, BID Group
PU
12:05pMEDIROM HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES  : Segregates Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries by Functions
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global share markets rise, bonds fall on U.S. jobs data
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: Job data is not what was expected
3U.S. companies hire more workers; signs labor crunch may be easing
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : European shares edge higher on boost from chipmakers ahead of U.S. jobs data
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Barclays, DoorDash, Lyft, Moody's, S&P Global

HOT NEWS