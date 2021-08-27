Log in
Publix : Activates Register Campaign to Support Flood Relief Efforts in Tennessee

08/27/2021 | 08:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, Publix Super Markets established a register campaign to allow customers and associates at its Tennessee stores to make donations to a relief fund for those impacted by recent flooding.

Donations can be made for any amount by adding to grocery totals when checking out at the register in Tennessee stores. Donations will be channeled through the American Red Cross to help those impacted by recent flooding.

“In times of need, our customers and associates trust us to provide a way for them to donate to help their neighbors,” said Publix Director of Community Relations Dwaine Stevens. “Our register donation campaign provides an easy and effective way to support those affected by this catastrophic flooding. We’re grateful to our customers and associates who give so generously to help their communities.”

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,281 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 24 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.


© Business Wire 2021
