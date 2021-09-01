Log in
Publix : Activates Register Donation Campaign to Support Disaster Relief Efforts Following Hurricane Ida

09/01/2021 | 07:32am EDT
Publix Super Markets Charities will donate $250,000

Publix is announcing a register donation campaign allowing customers and associates to support relief efforts following Hurricane Ida.

Beginning today, donations may be made in any amount by adding it to your grocery total while checking out at any Publix store. One hundred percent of donated funds will go to the American Red Cross to support their response efforts. The end date for the campaign will be determined based on customer response.

In addition, Publix Super Markets Charities is donating a total of $250,000 to the American Red Cross and United Way to support relief efforts in the impacted areas.

“Hurricane Ida caused destructive storms and flooding throughout the Southeast,” said Publix Director of Community Relations Dwaine Stevens. “We’re honored to offer our customers and associates a way to help those affected by the severe weather that has devastated so many areas over the last few days.”

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,281 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 24 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.


HOT NEWS