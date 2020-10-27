Publix : Announces Expansion of North Carolina Distribution Center

Publix announced today it will expand its distribution center in Greensboro, North Carolina, to include a dry grocery warehouse, which will add more than 1.2 million square feet of space. In February 2020, Publix broke ground on the distribution center’s first phase, a refrigerated warehouse, currently under construction.

The entire distribution center is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2022, three years ahead of schedule. Together, the refrigerated and dry grocery warehouses will support Publix’s growth in the Carolinas and Virginia with more efficient deliveries of products.

“Publix is excited to be expanding our presence in the Greensboro community,” said Maria Brous, Publix director of communications. “We have a strong 90-year history where company culture and commitment to our associates, customers and communities come first. We look forward to growing our Publix family by offering associates competitive pay, including generous benefits, free lunch in our cafeteria and the opportunity to become a company owner.”

Gray, a fully integrated service provider specializing in engineering, design, construction and smart manufacturing, is continuing to collaborate with Publix for the entire Greensboro facility, which will be the 10th distribution center for Publix, joining Florida locations in Boynton Beach, Deerfield Beach, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Miami, Orlando and Sarasota, as well as facilities in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and McCalla, Alabama.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,255 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005362/en/