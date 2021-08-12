Publix : Introduces GreenWise Private-Label Plant-Based Burgers and Tenders

In response to increased customer demand for more plant‑based protein options, Publix is launching the company’s first pea-based chickenless tenders and meatless burger patties. The GreenWise Chickenless Tenders, arriving in stores this week, and the GreenWise Meatless Burger, released in April, offer the texture and taste of meat while providing 11 and 19 grams of plant-based protein, respectively. As an added benefit for customers with food sensitivities, both new products are nondairy and soy- and gluten-free. The company also currently offers a traditional black bean burger and a veggie burger under the GreenWise brand.

“Customers are requesting more plant-based options to incorporate into their diets,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous. “By developing these meatless products under our trusted private-label GreenWise brand, we are offering our customers high-quality options to support their lifestyle.”

Publix is committed to helping customers make food choices to meet their health, lifestyle and sustainability goals, including:

Expanding the variety of plant-based meat alternatives by offering popular national brands.

Offering fresh jackfruit, a popular substitute for shredded pork or chicken, at select Publix stores and all Publix GreenWise Market locations.

Continuing to work with the Sustainable Fisheries Partnership (SFP) to evaluate fish stock and fisheries’ impact on the broader environment and the Global Sustainable Seafood Initiative (GSSI) to verify credibility in seafood certifications.

Participating in the Ocean Disclosure Project (ODP) to help customers make informed decisions about their seafood.

Sourcing local foods, including partnering with local hydroponic growers for sustainable leafy greens.

For more information about GreenWise products, please visit publix.com/greenwise. More information about the company’s seafood sustainability initiative and other environmental efforts can be found at sustainability.publix.com.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,276 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 24 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005613/en/