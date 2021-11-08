Publix Leaders Awarded as Top Women in Health, Wellness & Beauty

Drug Store News includes two Publix associates in 2021 list of honorees

Drug Store News named two Publix associates to its annual list of Top Women in Health, Wellness & Beauty. The honorees, Katie Scanlon and Kathy Leonard, are recognized with the Business Excellence Award.

This award recognizes women who have demonstrated achievement, growth and success in the health, wellness and beauty industries. The recipients know the importance of innovative ideas, education, decision-making, mentoring and community service.

“We are honored to see our leaders recognized for their outstanding contributions to our company and their communities,” said Publix Vice President of Pharmacy Dain Rusk. “We’re proud of the work Katie and Kathy do to make the industry better and more inclusive, and we know they will continue to do exceptional work to support Publix Pharmacy’s growth and success.”

Business Excellence Award honorees

Katie Scanlon, Senior Director of Pharmacy Administration

Scanlon develops and executes the strategy for all areas of the pharmacy administration department. To prepare Publix for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Scanlon and her team worked with IT and marketing to bolster the digital reservation system; trained pharmacies on receiving, handling and administering the vaccine; coordinated logistics with the pharmacy warehouse; and developed appointment schedules for more than 900 pharmacies.

Kathy Leonard, Director of Retail Pharmacy Operations

Leonard ensures effective and efficient retail pharmacy operations across Publix’s seven-state operating area. She is responsible for directing, coaching and mentoring pharmacy operations managers and administrative associates. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Leonard quickly led her associates through heightened safety processes and procedures that allowed Publix pharmacies to continue seamless operations, and she spearheaded the implementation of a historic COVID-19 vaccination program. When the flu season began, she initiated an all-in approach to immunization services, resulting in Publix proudly serving the community by administering a record number of total flu vaccines.

To read about this year’s Top Women in Health, Wellness & Beauty award recipients, visit drugstorenews.com/2021-dsn-top-women-health-wellness-beauty-winners.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,285 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 24 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.

