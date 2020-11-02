Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Publix : Offers Discount to Veterans on Veterans Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 01:31pm EST

 

As a token of appreciation for their military service, veterans, active military and their families can save 10% on their groceries this Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11. To receive the discount, customers should present their veteran or military ID card, discharge document or a driver’s license with veteran designation at checkout.

“Publix is proud to once again provide a discount to veterans and current military in our communities,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous. “We are a company founded on the ideal of service to others, and this discount is a small gesture of gratitude for the sacrifices our veterans and military families have made, and many continue to make, for our country.”

Prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, postage stamps and money services are excluded from the discount, which is valid for in-store purchases only. Customers are responsible for all applicable taxes.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,253 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:02pEATON VANCE TAX MANAGED GLOBAL DIVERSIFIED EQUITY INCOME FUND : Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds
PR
02:02pVirtual Patient Engagement During Worldwide Pandemic Produces Data Highlighting the Impact of COVID-19 on People Living with Rheumatic Disease
BU
02:02pGlobal Animal Feed Market- Featuring Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, among others
BU
02:01pHORIZON THERAPEUTICS PUBLIC : Higher Response Rates in RECIPE Randomized Controlled Trial of KRYSTEXXA® (pegloticase injection) Concomitantly Used with the Immunomodulator Mycophenolate Mofetil
BU
02:01pINTELLINETICS : Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call
AQ
02:01pSONOCO PRODUCTS : AirBridge Cargo Airlines to Offer Sonoco ThermoSafe's Pegasus ULD™
AQ
02:01pUP FINTECH ASSET MANAGEMENT : Announces Closure of UP Fintech China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF
PR
02:01pGOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : Launches New OTR Tire For Long Haul Fleets
PR
02:01pINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of SAP SE (SAP) on Behalf of Investors
BU
02:01pCELLTRION HEALTHCARE : Presents Positive Top-Line Efficacy and Safety Results for CT-P17 in the Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP SE : SAP SE : UBS is less optimistic
2With Biden bets and Trump hedges, investors prepare for U.S. Election Day
3Shares rise on factory data, dollar gains on election jitters
4ISHARES S&P GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE IN : ISHARES S&P GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE INDEX FUND : Potential stock winners ..
5POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : reports strong Q3 2020 performance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group