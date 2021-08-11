Publix : Pharmacy to Offer Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine in Four Florida Counties

To help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Publix Pharmacy is administering the Pfizer COVID‑19 vaccine to eligible individuals ages 12 and older at all in-store locations in Brevard, Duval, Orange and Polk counties in Florida. No appointment is necessary. This is the first time the company is offering the Pfizer vaccine to customers.

Publix Pharmacy continues to offer the Moderna vaccine and has a limited supply of the Johnson & Johnson COVID‑19 vaccine, both of which are available to eligible individuals ages 18 and older.

Parental consent

For the Pfizer vaccine, in-person parental or legal guardian consent is required at the time of vaccination for individuals under the age of 18.

Online appointments

Appointments are encouraged for the most efficient vaccination experience and to ensure the preferred vaccine is available. Although not required, appointments for the Pfizer vaccine will be added to the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine beginning Aug. 12, and same-day appointments may be available. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

Walk-in vaccinations

Walk-in customers can choose between the vaccines offered at their Publix Pharmacy location, pending availability. Customers who receive the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine will be provided with an appointment to receive their second dose. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose.

Costs and insurance

Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

The most up-to-date information about Publix’s COVID‑19 vaccination efforts can be found at publix.com/covidvaccine.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,274 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

