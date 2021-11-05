Publix Recognized as One of Fortune's Best Workplaces in Retail

Ranked No. 5 of 15 large companies

Publix has been named one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Retail by Fortune, ranking No. 5 of the 15 best large retail workplaces. With more than 1,280 stores across seven states, Publix associates named its resources, culture and giving back as reasons they enjoy working there.

“Our company was founded over 90 years ago on philosophies and principles that still guide us today,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous. “We care about the well-being of our associates by providing them with the tools they need to be successful and thrive, in their jobs and lives.”

As the largest employee-owned grocery retailer in the country, Publix offers its associates the unique opportunity to become company owners through its employee stock ownership and employee stock purchase plans. Associates are also supported in furthering their education with tuition reimbursement benefits and are offered a variety of career paths and opportunities for advancement.

Over the past year, Publix recognized associates for their commitment to providing premier service by issuing Publix gift cards several times and accelerating its annual pay increases. The company also enhanced its benefits to meet its associates’ needs and hired thousands of new associates, encouraging many who had found themselves unexpectedly without work to apply. Additionally, associates were encouraged to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and those who chose to be vaccinated were thanked for doing their part with a $125 Publix gift card.

In addition to being passionately devoted to its associates and customers, Publix is committed to alleviating hunger and helping the environment and the communities it serves. The company gives nourishing fresh produce and nonperishable food to local food banks and monetary support to nonprofits. Publix also encourages its associates to serve their local communities during its two annual Publix Serves Weeks, when associates volunteer together across the company’s entire footprint. Additionally, Publix believes in making responsible choices that positively affect the environment. Sustainability is ingrained in the company’s culture and guides its decisions in supporting initiatives like its donation to protect, restore and conserve areas of the Florida Everglades.

Great Place to Work analyzed survey feedback representing more than 1.3 million employees working in the retail industry in the United States. Questions focused on their experiences with their companies, including innovation, company values and effectiveness of leaders.

To read more about Publix’s ranking and see the full list, visit greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces/retail/2021.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,286 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 24 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.

