Publix Super Markets : JUST Egg Plant-Based Bites Product Recall

06/21/2021 | 03:21pm EDT
JUST Egg Plant-Based Bites Product Recall

Ver en Español Date: June 21, 2021
Sold at Publix: No
Sold at Publix GreenWise Market: Yes

Cuisine Solutions, Sterling, VA is initiating a voluntary recall of its JUST Egg flavored plant-based 'bites' products due to undeclared allergens. A limited number of 2-pouch retail packages may contain an incorrect sealed pouch containing whole-egg and milk products. The interior plastic pouches are properly labeled to distinguish the products. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or eggs run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The 8.4 oz recalled products have 'Best Before' dates from FEB-22-2022 to APR-09-2022. The 'Best Before' dates are on the back of the package. Approximately 80,632 retails boxes have been distributed nationwide. Only one incorrect pouch has been identified at this time and there have been no adverse reactions reported.

Cuisine Solutions is working with all distribution and retail partners to remove any potentially impacted products. Consumers may return for a full refund any incorrect packaging that contained the incorrect product to the retailer where they were purchased.

Consumers with any questions may contact Cuisine Solutions at 1-855-735-7540 from 8:00am to 5:00pm Eastern Time or recall@cuisinesolutions.com.

Information regarding Cuisine Solutions products sold at GreenWise affected by this recall:

Product Name GTIN # Best Before Date
JUST Egg Inspired by Mexico Plant-Based Egg Bites 8.4 oz. 007 05044 02517 FEB-22-2022 to
APR-09-2022
JUST Egg Inspired by America Plant-Based Egg Bites 8.4 oz. 007 05044 02503 FEB-22-2022 to
APR-09-2022

Disclaimer

Publix Super Markets Inc. published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 19:20:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
