Publix : Launches Feeding More Together Program to Support Hunger Relief Efforts

03/10/2021 | 10:31am EST
Publix today announced a new program to help alleviate hunger in the communities it serves. Feeding More Together will support food banks throughout the Southeast in two ways: with produce purchased by Publix from Southeastern farmers and delivered directly to food banks, and with nonperishable food items funded by customer donations at the register.

Last year, in response to COVID-19, Publix implemented a program to buy surplus produce from farmers and distribute it directly to Feeding America member food banks throughout the Southeast — more than 18 million pounds of produce in total. Feeding More Together extends the company’s commitment to providing produce to Feeding America member food banks.

Beginning today, customers can donate any dollar amount at the register. Those customer donations will be given to local food banks in the form of retail dollars for credits allowing them to select from a variety of nonperishable food items they most need to serve their clients. Each dollar donated at the register will be matched by Publix to purchase produce from farmers and donate it to Feeding America member food banks, providing produce to people in need.

“The pandemic created unprecedented need in our country, and it was a privilege to help Feeding America member food banks across the Southeast through our farmers and families program,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “As we look ahead, our new program, Feeding More Together, allows us to partner with our generous customers to do good together for our communities, with Publix providing produce and customers providing food banks the additional items their clients need most.”

A Visionary Partner of Feeding America, Publix has worked to alleviate hunger for many years. Since 2009, Publix has donated more than $2 billion in food to people in need and has pledged an additional $2 billion in food donations over the next 10 years. And over 11 years, Publix’s register campaigns in support of hunger alleviation have resulted in almost $96 million in food donations.

Since 2015, Publix Super Markets Charities, which supports nonprofits in Publix’s operating area, has donated more than $27 million to Feeding America and its member food banks.

To learn more about Publix’s commitment to hunger alleviation and the Feeding More Together program, please visit publix.com/FeedingMoreTogether.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,268 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.


© Business Wire 2021
