Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Publix : Moves All Florida Moderna COVID‑19 Vaccine Scheduling to Fridays

04/08/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Beginning with the scheduling opportunity on Friday, April 9, Publix will open its online reservation system every Friday at 7 a.m. for Moderna COVID‑19 vaccinations appointments in Florida for the following week. The online reservation system will no longer open on Mondays to schedule vaccination appointments in Florida.

Although individuals ages 16 and older are eligible in Florida, the Moderna vaccine is only authorized for those 18 years of age and older.

Appointments

Vaccinations are provided to individuals ages 18 and older by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy. Individuals can use the online reservation system to learn if appointments are available at their nearby store.

Moving forward, the online reservation system will open at 7 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesdays and Fridays for Florida appointments as follows, as long as Publix continues to receive vaccine doses and barring unforeseen circumstances. Appointments may not be available in every county during every scheduling opportunity:

Vaccine provided

 

Scheduling opportunity

 

Appointment days

 

Johnson & Johnson

 

Wednesday

 

Saturday – Sunday

 

Moderna

 

Friday

 

Monday – Friday

 

Customers with appointments for their second dose of the Moderna vaccine are not impacted by any changes in scheduling opportunities and should arrive at the COVID-19 vaccine check-in area at their scheduled date and time.

Locations

Publix administers the vaccines in all 43 Florida counties with Publix Pharmacy locations. Publix pharmacies have also administered the COVID‑19 vaccine to eligible individuals in select Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia locations. The company continues to communicate with the states in its operating area to provide COVID‑19 vaccinations as part of their distribution efforts.

Costs and insurance

COVID-19 vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals, by appointment only, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

The most up-to-date information about Publix’s COVID‑19 vaccination efforts can be found at publix.com/covidvaccine.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,270 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:06pMEDIA MAKER S P A  : announces the implementation of a liquidity contract with INVEST SECURITIES
PU
02:05pOMERS Infrastructure Announces Signing of Agreement to Sell its Complete Interest in Vento II
GL
02:05pKITS EYECARE  : Sees 73% Growth in Total Patient Orders in Q1 2021
AQ
02:05pCOBANK QUARTERLY : U.S. Economy Gathers Momentum, Policy Decisions Will Reshape the Future
GL
02:04pHOW TO GO LIVE ON INSTAGRAM : 7 Tips for Success
PU
02:04pGulf Cooperation Council countries keep their eyes on structural reforms during the pandemic
PU
02:04pSentinel U® Partners with Simulation Content Providers to Enhance Sentinel Health™ Virtual Health System Platform
GL
02:02pSOMEC S P A  : Notice of filing of documentation
PU
02:02pFOX NEWS BOOKS  : Delivers Number One Non-Fiction Book in America With Shannon Bream's The Women of the Bible Speak
BU
02:01pALLEN INSTITUTE  : Adds Leading Health Care Attorney To Board Of Directors
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prosus sells 2% of Tencent for $14.7 billion in world's largest block trade
2BP PLC : High stakes at sea in global rush for wind power
3Tech boosts Nasdaq, S&P as Treasury yields dip further
4HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : MacBook, iPad production delayed as supply crunch hits Apple - Nikkei
5FTSE 100 INDEX : FTSE 100 edges higher on miners, banks boost; Johnson Matthey shines

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ