Publix : Pharmacy Opens Appointments for COVID‑19 Vaccinations in Three States

For the first time, Publix Pharmacy is scheduling appointments for the Moderna COVID‑19 vaccine at select Virginia locations. The online appointment reservation system will open Thursday, March 25, at 7 a.m. Eastern time for vaccination appointments at 15 Virginia stores, as well as 146 Georgia and 61 South Carolina Publix Pharmacy locations.

At the direction of the federal government, retailers participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program must continue to prioritize the following individuals for vaccine appointments until further notice:

Teachers, school staff and child care workers who work in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff and bus drivers).

Those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.

After those in the prioritized group are finished making appointments, any remaining appointments will be available to other eligible individuals.

Eligibility

Vaccinations are provided for any individual who meets state and federal requirements, with priority given to K-12 school and child care teachers and personnel as directed by the federal government. Individuals can find which groups are also eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination by visiting their state’s department of health website:

Appointments

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. Individuals can use the online reservation system to learn if appointments are available at their nearby store.

The system will open Thursday, March 25, at 7 a.m. Eastern time for appointment times on Monday, March 29, through Friday, April 2, in all three states. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

Georgia locations

Publix pharmacies will administer the vaccine in the following Georgia counties, while supplies last: Barrow, Bibb, Bryan, Camden, Carroll, Catoosa, Chatham, Cherokee, Clarke, Cobb, Colquitt, Columbia, Coweta, Dawson, DeKalb, Dougherty, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Glynn, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Houston, Lee, Lowndes, Muscogee, Newton, Oconee, Paulding, Richmond, Rockdale, Thomas, Tift, Troup and Walton. View a full list of Georgia pharmacies offering appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

South Carolina locations

Publix pharmacies will administer the vaccine in the following South Carolina counties, while supplies last: Aiken, Anderson, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester, Georgetown, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Jasper, Lancaster, Lexington, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg and York. View a full list of South Carolina pharmacies offering appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Virginia locations

Publix pharmacies will administer the vaccine in the following Virginia counties, while supplies last: Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Henrico, Spotsylvania and Stafford. View a full list of Virginia pharmacies offering appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Costs and insurance

Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals, by appointment only, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

Publix pharmacies have also administered the COVID‑19 vaccine to eligible individuals in select Florida locations and will start administering vaccinations in Tennessee on Thursday, March 25. The company continues to communicate with the states in its operating area to provide COVID‑19 vaccinations as part of their distribution efforts.

The most up-to-date information about Publix’s COVID‑19 vaccination efforts can be found at publix.com/covidvaccine.

