The storm was located about 75 miles (120 km) southeast of St Croix and about 145 miles (235 km) southeast of Puerto Rico with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) as of Saturday night, according to NHC.

A storm is considered a Category 1 hurricane when sustained windspeeds reach 74 mph or greater.

The island was braced for up to 20 inches (51 cm) of rain and high winds that could bring flooding, mudslides and power outages.