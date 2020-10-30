Log in
Pulp Market Will Witness Accelerating Degree of Concentration in the Vendor Landscape | Technavio

10/30/2020 | 03:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the pulp market, operating under the materials industry. The latest report on the pulp market, 2020-2024 estimates it to register an incremental growth of 38.82 MT, at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201030005070/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pulp Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Analysis

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage on the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Asia Pulp and Paper Group, BillerudKorsnas AB, Georgia-Pacific LLC, International Paper Co., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Metsä Board Corp., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Sappi Ltd., and WestRock Co. are among some of the major market participants.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The rising consumption of chemical wood pulp has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the use of electronic alternatives might hamper market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Pulp Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Pulp Market is segmented as below:

Based on geographic segmentation, over 33% of the market’s growth originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, printing and writing paper led the growth under the application segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the pulp market size.

  • Application
    • Printing And Writing Paper
    • Tissue Paper
    • Specialty Paper
    • Packaging Paper
    • Others
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

Pulp Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The pulp market report covers the following areas:

  • Pulp Market Size
  • Pulp Market Trends
  • Pulp Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising demand for corrugated packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the pulp market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Pulp Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist pulp market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the pulp market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the pulp market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pulp market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application by Volume

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application by volume
  • Printing and writing paper - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
  • Tissue paper - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
  • Specialty paper - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
  • Packaging paper - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
  • Market opportunity by Application by volume

Market Segmentation by Other 1 by Volume

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Other 1 by volume
  • Chemical pulp - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
  • Mechanical and semi-chemical pulp - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
  • Non-wood pulp - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
  • Market opportunity by Other 1 by volume

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Asia Pulp and Paper Group
  • BillerudKorsnas AB
  • Georgia-Pacific LLC
  • International Paper Co.
  • Kimberly-Clark Corp.
  • Metsä Board Corp.
  • Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.
  • Oji Holdings Corp.
  • Sappi Ltd.
  • WestRock Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

