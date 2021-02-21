Punjab Human Capital Investment Project - P164785

The development objective of Punjab Human Capital Investment Project for Pakistan is to increase the utilization of quality health services, and economic and social inclusion programs, among poor and vulnerable households in select districts in Punjab. This project has three components. 1) The first component Health services quality and utilization, has the following sub-components: (i) Quality of health services' and (ii) Utilization of health services...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More