Punjab Rural Water and Sanitation Sector Improvement Project - P150520

The Punjab Rural Water and Sanitation Sector Improvement Project of India has an objective to improve water and sanitation service levels, reduce open defecation, and strengthen service delivery arrangements in targeted villages in Punjab. The project will have four components with beneficiary villages or households selected using the objective criteria. Component one will provide approximately 570 villages with poor water services and/or partially...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

