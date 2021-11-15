Puppy love: How pet parents cope with costs

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - When Pamela Keniston sits down
to do her monthly budget, she has a new element to account for
these days.
Hint: Short blonde fur, barks fiercely at bunnies and goes
by the name of Zuzu.
The lovable “supermutt” – a mix of Yorkie, Maltese,
Chihuahua and Dachshund – came into Keniston’s life in May 2020,
early in the pandemic. But Keniston was not prepared for the
cost.
From regular grooming, to food, to the spoiled stylings of
pajamas and jackets and special collars, the dollars added up
quickly. Throw in some medical needs – little Zuzu's knees
needed pricey procedures – and the financial realities of
pandemic pets can sometimes take new owners aback.
“Having a pet is a big financial commitment," says Keniston,
a digital marketing consultant in Chapin, South Carolina. "All
those things really add up."
Indeed, the costs of four-legged companionship are
staggering: Since the beginning of the COVID crisis, one in five
American households, or 23 million, brought a dog or cat into
the house, according to the ASPCA.
And a new survey finds they are forking out some $4,500 for
yearly care. That is more than pet parents expected in 61% of
cases, according to findings from OnePoll, done in partnership
with insurer MetLife.
In fact, two in five respondents said that our furry friends
are as expensive, or even more so, than dependents of the human
variety. No wonder 60% said they tuck away $200 from every
paycheck, specifically for their pet’s necessities.
So how can pet parents be smart about their spending without
completely draining their financial accounts? Here are four
tips.
INSURANCE
For some reason the notion of finding insurance stresses pet
parents out: 32% find it overwhelming, according to the MetLife
survey.
But you should definitely look into coverage, because if you
do not have it, you could be forced into some very difficult
choices (and huge out-of-pocket bills). You will find the best
prices when your pet is still young and has not yet encountered
any health conditions.
Comparison shop just like you would for your own policy,
weighing monthly cost against issues like deductibles and the
percentage covered after that. In 2020, the average annual
premium was $594.15 for dogs, $341.81 for cats.
While the upfront costs of insurance are never fun, the
return can be well worth it. Little Zuzu’s knee problems –
“luxating patellas” to be specific – ended up costing around
$3,000 to fix, Keniston says. Thankfully, pet insurance just
kicked in – and covered 90% of that bill.
PREVENTATIVE CARE
If you are looking to save money, it might be very tempting
to put off those annual checkups. But think long term.
“Don't skip annual wellness visits, because this is when
your veterinarian can potentially catch problems that can be
managed or reversed,” says Kristen Levine, publisher of the Pet
Living blog and co-author of the book “Pampered Pets on a
Budget”. “This will be less expensive than treating a health
condition, possibly a chronic one, that was not prevented
earlier.”
FOOD
Pet food has definitely gone “premium” in recent years, but
that does not mean you have to pay five-star prices.
Some ways to save up to 30% on that kibble bill, according
to Levine: Buy in bulk, but store in airtight containers to
preserve freshness. Comparison shop for best prices at Chewy.com
or Amazon, or warehouse outlets like Costco and Sam’s Club.
And be sure to maximize the use of promotional savings and
coupons. In addition, take advantage of the “subscribe and save”
option for regular online purchases.
MEDICATION
One cost you cannot really avoid is medication – either for
specific conditions, or for ongoing preventative care such as
for fleas or heartworm. But you do you have some flexibility in
where you get those medications from, and how much you pay.
“There are several websites that offer discounts on
over-the-counter and prescription medicines, like Chewy.com and
1800petmeds.com,” says Brandi Hunter Munden, vice president of
communications for the American Kennel Club. “There are also
companies that have coupons, like GoodRx.”
Of course, as any pet parent will tell you, the love and
companionship are worth any costs a hundred times over. Just be
aware that it will probably set you back more than you expect.
“It’s important to have the budget, and the resources, and
the bandwidth in your life. And if you do -- then you just can’t
beat the love of a dog,” Keniston says.
