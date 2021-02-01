Pura :'s New Creative Director James Harden Introduces an Exclusive Line of Signature Fragrances

HARDEN BRINGS HIS FRESH TAKE ON FRAGRANCE TO WORLD’S SMARTEST DIFFUSER

Innovative smart home fragrance brand, Pura and NBA All-Star James Harden announced today the launch of his two signature fragrances, “13-Confidence” and “13-Relaxation.” In his role as Creative Director, Harden worked alongside the leading innovator in sensory experiences, International Flavors & Fragrances’ renowned Senior Perfumer, Laurent LeGuernec, and the Pura team to bring these scents to life.

"I don’t think we truly know the power of smell. In working with Laurent and Pura to create fragrances that represent who I am, it was important for me to express different elements of my life,” says Harden. “You need both confidence and recovery time to be successful and these scents allow you to flow effortlessly through both."

Using a combination of IFF’s proprietary technologies ScentEmotion™ and BrainEmotions™ to decode emotions olfactively and recreate them in scent, IFF and Harden developed bold scents to evoke confidence and relaxation for consumers to control their environments and state of mind. Pura brings to life the ability to control and personalize their surroundings, through scent intensity, swapping between two fragrances, and setting custom scent schedules from any smart device.

13-Confidence: A bold fusion of bracing spices and marine freshness inspires courage and aplomb, while a powerful back of noble amber woods lends poise for a stylish, winning fragrance.

13-Relaxation: Keeping it fresh with a burst of energy oozing from the sanguine zest of ruby grapefruit. A vivacious aromatic heart conveys a grounding sensation of mindfulness, while a sophisticated blend of smooth woods and Tonka lend a more sensual side.

IFF’s Perfumer Laurent LeGuernec, who has created and collaborated on over 300 fragrances including Michael by Michael Kors and Lovely by Sarah Jessica Parker, says, “I believe that true champions carry themselves with bravado and style. Working with Harden to create these fragrances, I wanted to be very fearless in the choice of ingredients, to convey the feeling of fortitude and elegance at the same time.”

Harden’s exclusive fragrances join the company of other high-profile brands Pura has collaborated with including NEST, Capri Blue, Votivo, Thymes, among others. Pura x James Harden Fragrances retail for $18 each or $85 for the set, inclusive of the Pura device and two James Harden fragrances, available now on www.TryPura.com.

ABOUT PURA:

Pura was inspired by its founders' vision - to be able to control the scent of their homes anywhere, anytime, from the convenience of their smartphones. Each of Pura's designer-grade fragrances are formulated with only the finest, responsibly sourced ingredients to meet the highest standards in the industry. Pura began its creative kick-starter process in 2015, making sure to perfect the device and fragrances until its actual launch in 2018. The Brand has 18 Pura scents and has worked to fine-tune many scents from other luxury brands in 2019 to enter the Partner Marketplace. For more information please visit www.trypura.com.

