Purchases / Sales of TES, Foreign Exchange, and TES Portfolio Holdings by Banco de la República
Banco de la República (the Central Bank of Colombia, BanRep) hereby informs that in June 2021 it did not make outright sales or purchases of TES B in the market.
At the end of June 2021, the outstanding balance of TES held by BanRep was $10,403.9 b (value at market prices).
The TES portfolio of BanRep (expressed in nominal terms) is composed of peso-denominated TES (COP $8,351.5 b) and UVR-denominated TES (UVR 5.3 b).
In July 2021, none of the TES B held by BanRep expires.
The TES portfolio holdings of BanRep at the end of December 2020 are presented below:
MATURITY
COP
UVR
Up to 2 years:
2,811.0
-
From 2 to 5 years:
3,680.8
2.8
Greater than 5 years:
9,437.0
5.4
TOTAL
15,928.8
8.2
Nominal Value, COP billion
Regarding the foreign exchange market, in June 2021, BanRep did not purchase or sell foreign currencies.
