Purchases / Sales of TES, Foreign Exchange, and TES Portfolio Holdings by Banco de la República

At the end of June 2021, the outstanding balance of TES held by BanRep was $10,403.9 b (value at market prices).

The TES portfolio of BanRep (expressed in nominal terms) is composed of peso-denominated TES (COP $8,351.5 b) and UVR-denominated TES (UVR 5.3 b).

In July 2021, none of the TES B held by BanRep expires.

The TES portfolio holdings of BanRep at the end of December 2020 are presented below: