Purchases / Sales of TES, Foreign Exchange, and TES Portfolio Holdings by Banco de la República

07/08/2021 | 02:20pm EDT
  • Banco de la República (the Central Bank of Colombia, BanRep) hereby informs that in June 2021 it did not make outright sales or purchases of TES B in the market.

    At the end of June 2021, the outstanding balance of TES held by BanRep was $10,403.9 b (value at market prices).

    The TES portfolio of BanRep (expressed in nominal terms) is composed of peso-denominated TES (COP $8,351.5 b) and UVR-denominated TES (UVR 5.3 b).

    In July 2021, none of the TES B held by BanRep expires.

    The TES portfolio holdings of BanRep at the end of December 2020 are presented below:

    MATURITY COP UVR
    Up to 2 years: 2,811.0 -
    From 2 to 5 years: 3,680.8 2.8
    Greater than 5 years: 9,437.0 5.4
    TOTAL 15,928.8 8.2

    Nominal Value, COP billion

  • Regarding the foreign exchange market, in June 2021, BanRep did not purchase or sell foreign currencies.

Disclaimer

Banco de la Republica de Colombia published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 18:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
