Purchases / Sales of TES, Foreign Exchange, and TES Portfolio Holdings by Banco de la República

Banco de la República (the Central Bank of Colombia, BanRep) hereby informs that in August 2021 it did not make outright sales or purchases of TES B in the market. However, on 30 August the Bank received $10,688.3 b (value at market prices) in TES B as payment for the sale of USD 2,787.7 m from its foreign reserves to the National Government (read the press release).
At the end of August 2021, the outstanding balance of TES held by BanRep was $21,145.3 b (value at market prices).
The TES portfolio of BanRep (expressed in nominal terms) is composed of peso-denominated TES (COP $16,401.6 b) and UVR-denominated TES (UVR 14.0 b).
In September 2021, none of the TES B held by BanRep expires.
Regarding the foreign exchange market, in August 2021, BanRep did not perform any operation other than the one with the National Government.
