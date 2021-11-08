Purchases / Sales of TES, Foreign Exchange, and TES Portfolio Holdings by Banco de la República

Banco de la República (the Central Bank of Colombia, BanRep) hereby informs that in October 2021 it made outright purchases of TES B in the market for $4,970.4 b (value at market prices). These purchases were made in response to the difference between the latest projections of supply and demand of the monetary base, as well as to help in keeping the Overnight Benchmark Banking Indicator (IBR by its acronym in Spanish) aligned with the monetary policy rate determined by the Board of Directors of the Central Bank.

At the end of October 2021, the outstanding balance of TES held by BanRep was $29,037.7 b (value at market prices).

The TES portfolio of BanRep (expressed in nominal terms) is composed of peso-denominated TES (COP $24,755.1 b) and UVR-denominated TES (UVR 15.8 b).

In November 2021, none of the TES B held by BanRep expires.

Regarding the foreign exchange market, in October 2021, BanRep did not perform any sale or purchase operation.