Purchasing Managers� Index Report for November 2020

11/18/2020 | 06:15am EST

Central Bank of Nigeria

Purchasing Managers'

Index (PMI) Survey

Report

Statistics Department

November 2020

1.0 Introduction

The November 2020 PMI survey was conducted by the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria during the period November 9-13, 2020. The respondents were purchasing and supply executives of manufacturing and non-manufacturing organizations in all 36 states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Bank makes no representation regarding the individual companies, other than the information they have provided. The data contained herein further provides input for policy decisions.

2.0 Manufacturing November 2020 PMI

In November 2020, suppliers' delivery time was faster, new orders and production level increased while employment level and raw materials inventories contracted.

The Manufacturing PMI in the month of November stood at 50.2 index points, indicating recovery from contraction in the manufacturing sector recorded since May 2020 (Fig. 2 and Table 1). Of the 14 subsectors surveyed, 8 subsectors reported expansion (above 50% threshold) in the review month in the following order: Transportation equipment, Nonmetallic mineral products, Furniture & related products, Cement, Textile, apparel, leather & footwear, Plastics & rubber products, Food, beverage & tobacco products and Printing & related support activities. The remaining 6 subsectors reported contractions in the following order: Electrical equipment, Petroleum & coal products, Chemical & pharmaceutical products, Primary metal, Paper products and Fabricated metal products.

2.1 Production Level

The November 2020 production level index for the manufacturing sector stood at 51.7 points, indicating recovery from the contraction recorded since May 2020. Of the 14 subsectors surveyed, 7 subsectors recorded expanding production levels, 3 subsectors reported stationary levels of production, while 4 subsectors still recording contraction in production level (Fig. 3 and Table 2).

2.2 New Orders

The new orders index marginally expanded for the second time in the month of November. The index stood at 50.5 points in November 2020 with seven subsectors reporting expansion in new orders. Three subsectors remained stationary while the remaining 4 subsectors recorded contraction in the review month (Fig. 4 and Table 3).

2.3 Supplier Delivery Time

The manufacturing supplier delivery time index stood at 52.2 points in November 2020, indicating a faster delivery time for the seventh month. Four of the 14 subsectors recorded improved suppliers' delivery time, 3 subsectors remained stationary, while 7 subsectors recorded slower delivery time (Fig. 5 and Table 4).

2.4 Employment Level

The employment level index for November 2020 stood at 47.3 points, indicating contraction in employment level for the eighth consecutive months. Of the 14 subsectors, 5 subsectors recorded growth in employment level while 9 subsectors recorded lower employment level in the review month (Fig. 6 and Table 5).

2.5 Raw material Inventories

The manufacturing sector inventories index contracted for the eighth time in November 2020. At 48.5 points, the index indicates a slowing contraction in raw materials inventories as some manufacturers begin to have access to raw materials. Two of the 14 subsectors recorded growth in inventories, while the remaining 12 subsectors recorded lower raw material inventories in the review month (Fig. 7 and Table 6).

3.0 Non-Manufacturing PMI Report

PMI for the non-manufacturing sector stood at 47.6 points in November 2020, indicating slowing contraction in non-manufacturingactivities. Of the 17 surveyed sub-sectors,3 subsectors reported growth in the following order: Transportation & warehousing; Health care & social assistance and Agriculture. Thirteen subsectors reported declines in the following order: arts, entertainment & recreation; professional, scientific, & technical services; construction; repair, maintenance/washing of motor vehicles…; utilities, water supply, sewage & waste management; real estate rental & leasing; accommodation & food services; finance & insurance; information & communication; wholesale/retail trade, educational services and electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply. Management of company subsector reported stationary level (Fig. 9 and Table 7).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Nigeria published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 11:14:01 UTC
