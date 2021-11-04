Purchasing Power above the national average in 32 out of the 308 municipalities

In 2019, the per capita purchasing power revealed in municipalities in Portugal was higher than the national average in about 10% of Portuguese municipalities, mostly located in the two metropolitan areas of Lisboa (10 out of 18 municipalities) and Porto (6 out of 17) or coinciding with capitals of administrative districts.

Only 22 municipalities concentrated 50% of the national purchasing power. Overall, the two metropolitan areas concentrated more than half (52%) of the purchasing power, despite comprising 45% of the country's population.