Purdue Pharma's Avrio Health Launches Betadine® Antiseptic Oral Rinse for Professional Use

Avrio Health L.P. (Avrio), a subsidiary of Purdue Pharma L.P. (Purdue), today announced the launch of new Betadine® Antiseptic Oral Rinse (active ingredient 0.5% povidone-iodine, or PVP-I), an oral antiseptic pre-procedural rinse. The product is for professional use only, and is not for retail sale. The Oral Rinse is available through your local dental distributor.

Betadine antiseptic products have been used in the hospital and outpatient settings for their antiseptic (antimicrobial) properties for more than 50 years.

Betadine® Antiseptic Oral Rinse should be administered by professionals and used orally (do not swallow) in preparation of the oral mucosa prior to injection, dental surgery, or tooth extraction. Do not use this product for more than 7 days unless directed by a dentist or doctor. Do not use this product in children under 12 years of age unless directed by a dentist or doctor. Do not use this product if you are allergic to povidone-iodine or any other ingredients in this product, or if you have any thyroid conditions. For more information, visit www.Betadine.com.

About Betadine

Betadine Topical Antiseptic products have been used in the hospital and outpatient setting for their antimicrobial properties for more than 50 years. Betadine Topical Antiseptic products currently available in the U.S. are for external use only and should not be gargled or swallowed. Use only as directed on the label. Betadine Sore Throat Gargle (0.5% povidone-iodine antiseptic gargle), which should not be ingested, is used for the temporary relief of sore throat.

About Avrio Health L.P.

Avrio Health L.P., a subsidiary of Purdue Pharma L.P., is a consumer health products company that champions an improved quality of life for people in the United States through the reimagining of innovative product solutions. We have a strong portfolio of well-respected and proven effective brands, including Betadine®, Colace®, Senokot®, and SlowMag™ Mg.

About Purdue Pharma L.P.

Purdue Pharma and its subsidiaries are physician-founded and physician-led companies that develop, manufacture and market medications and consumer health products to meet the evolving needs of healthcare professionals, patients, consumers and caregivers. Purdue Pharma is also committed to driving innovations in patient care while continuing our efforts to address the opioid crisis.

Purdue’s subsidiaries include: Adlon Therapeutics L.P., focused on treatment options for Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and related disorders; Avrio Health L.P., a consumer wellness company that provides over-the-counter products to fight infection, promote digestive wellness and provide health supplements; Imbrium Therapeutics L.P., established to develop and commercialize non-opioid pain medications and therapies for select oncology and CNS disorders; Rhodes Pharmaceuticals L.P., which develops and supplies primarily solid oral-dose and transdermal medications; and Greenfield Bioventures L.P., an investment vehicle focused on compounds in the early stages of clinical development.

For more information, visit www.purduepharma.com.

