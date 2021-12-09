Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2021) - Pure Invest Capital launches a platform in honor of its 2nd anniversary. Pure Invest Capital has been operating on Forex & cryptocurrency markets for 2 years, enabling its clients to use the financial tools in order to invest easily. The Company's key specialization is a full brokerage service: transactions with stocks, creation of an investment portfolio and selection of IPO options.

"One of the main goals of our company is to keep up with the times, so we follow the news and trends in the world of finance. Nowadays, investing in cryptocurrencies and stocks is on everyone's lips, everyone wants to start doing it, but doesn't know how to begin. Hence, we made up our minds to give people the opportunity to pump up their financial literacy and reach a new level of income," said Thomas Lee, founder of the platform and team lead expert.

The Company's platform empowers its users to stop wasting time on choosing specific literature and taking numerous study courses. Pure Invest gives a chance to grasp the investment fundamentals and prepare users to set financial goals and help reach them.

For more information, please visit: https://pureinvest.com.au/.

Company Name: PURE INVEST PTY LTD

Email ID: info@pureinvest.com.au

Company Website: https://pureinvest.com.au/

