Pure Wellness : and Ashford Convert Office Space Into Pure Office Space

Large 100K SF Tenant Added To Growing Portfolio of COVID-Free Office Buildings

Pure Wellness, a leader in transforming interior spaces into world-class wellness environments that are designed to protect against viral and bacterial contaminants [including COVID-19], and promote overall well-being; and Ashford Inc. (NYSE: AINC), a leading provider of asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry, have announced the addition of Ashford’s headquarters to the Pure Office portfolio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005678/en/

Copart Building (Photo: Business Wire)

“At Ashford, not only do we care about our associates’ health and well-being, but we also want to instill confidence in them as they return to the office. In the age of COVID, we couldn’t think of a better solution to bring that confidence to our associates while making our working environment safer and more productive,” commented Monty Bennett, Chairman and CEO of Ashford Inc.

The Pure Office concept is designed to meet the needs of a post-coronavirus world in which virus and bacteria free environments are a must to attract and retain business. The Pure Office concept addresses three key areas focused on preventing the transmission of viruses and bacteria such as COVID-19 and improving tenant and staff confidence. First, the cleaned surfaces in a building or office are treated with a special chemical called Pure Shield that creates molecular structures that prevent 99.99% of viruses and bacteria from surviving on the treated surfaces and which remain effective for over 90 days. Second, the air in the building or office is treated with equipment using patented Disinfection Filtration System (DFS) technology that has been individually tested to exceed HEPA efficiency at removing 99.99% of airborne particles, such as COVID-19, from the air. Finally, air particle monitoring systems are installed to measure and display the difference in particle count between the outside air and inside environment.

“More and more businesses understand that a return to work in an office environment requires specific solutions that protect their employees against airborne viruses and other harmful contaminants. Through our air purification and surface treatments, we know Ashford’s amazing employees can get back to in-person work and return with confidence and peace of mind, knowing that they are protected,” stated Andrew Rehwinkel, CEO for Pure Wellness. “Credit to Monty and his team for valuing the protection of its employees during this pandemic. Pure is proud to have fully converted Ashford’s office space to provide protection against harmful allergens, viruses, and bacteria.”

Ashford’s corporate headquarter building joins 20+ other buildings across the country that have installed Pure Office environments. Ashford associates and visitors experience an environment that is 99.99% free of airborne pathogens such as viruses and bacteria across the three converted floors including office, lobby, breakroom, and restroom spaces.

About Ashford

Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) is a leading provider of asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry. Ashford's principals have a long track record of success and many years of experience investing and operating in the hospitality industry. Currently, Ashford serves as the advisor to two NYSE-listed real estate investment trusts, Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE: AHT) and Braemar Hotels and Resorts (NYSE: BHR). Ashford also has a Products and Services initiative, where it strategically invests in operating companies that service the industry, and acts as an accelerator to grow those companies, through both of the advised platforms and other third parties.

About Pure Wellness

Pure Wellness transforms interior spaces into world-class wellness environments that protect against viral and bacterial contaminants and promote overall wellbeing. Pure Wellness provides a refreshing, relaxing experience to guests and tenants around the world, at hotels, resorts, office buildings, senior living and more. Pure solutions are designed to meet the needs of a post-coronavirus world in which virus and bacteria free environments are a must to attract and retain business.

